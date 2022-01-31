Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.6-inch Tecno Spark 8C (with Unisoc T606) that was released on January 31, 2022, against the Oppo Realme C11, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G35 and came out 20 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.