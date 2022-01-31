Tecno Spark 8C vs Oppo Realme C20
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.6-inch Tecno Spark 8C (with Unisoc T606) that was released on January 31, 2022, against the Oppo Realme C20, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G35 and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Tecno Spark 8C
- Water-resistant body (IPX2 classification)
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- 39% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (170K versus 122K)
- Fingerprint scanner
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
- 65% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 300 and 182 points
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C20
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
- Reverse charging feature
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
65
54
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
21
23
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
70
70
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
47
42
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
56
66
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
51
48
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.6 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1612 pixels
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|267 ppi
|270 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|450 nits
|450 nits
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.7%
|80.8%
Design and build
|Height
|164.57 mm (6.48 inches)
|165.2 mm (6.5 inches)
|Width
|76 mm (2.99 inches)
|76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
|Thickness
|8.95 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|193 gramm (6.81 oz)
|190 gramm (6.7 oz)
|Waterproof
|IPX2
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Gray, Green, Purple
|Gray, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Unisoc T606
|MediaTek Helio G35
|Max. clock
|1600 MHz
|2300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A75
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G57 MP1
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|GPU clock
|650 MHz
|680 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~54.4 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|2, 3, 4 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|-
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|1
|2
|Storage size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Spark 8C +65%
300
182
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Spark 8C +18%
1178
1001
|CPU
|60630
|40291
|GPU
|21826
|16984
|Memory
|38655
|27120
|UX
|48282
|37983
|Total score
|170703
|122730
|PCMark 3.0 score
|7368
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 10
|ROM
|HiOS 7.6
|Realme UI 1.0
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|-
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes
|Fast charging
|No
|No (50% in 70 min)
|Full charging time
|-
|3:00 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|3264 x 2448
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|No
|Lenses
|2 (13 MP + 0 MP)
|1 (8 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|Yes
|-
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
|-
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|2560 x 1960
|Aperture
|-
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|-
|27 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/5"
|Video resolution
|720p at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|-
|LE, HID, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|-
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|7
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|January 2022
|January 2021
|Release date
|February 2022
|January 2021
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, software, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Tecno Spark 8C. But if the performance and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme C20.
