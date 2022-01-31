Home > Smartphone comparison > Spark 8C vs Realme C30 – which one to choose?

Tecno Spark 8C vs Oppo Realme C30

Текно Спарк 8С
VS
Оппо Реалми С30
Tecno Spark 8C
Oppo Realme C30

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.6-inch Tecno Spark 8C (with Unisoc T606) that was released on January 31, 2022, against the Oppo Realme C30, which is powered by Unisoc Tiger T612 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Tecno Spark 8C
  • Water-resistant body (IPX2 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Fingerprint scanner
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C30
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 16% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 350 and 302 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Spark 8C
vs
Realme C30

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.6 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1612 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 267 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 450 nits 400 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.7% 82.2%

Design and build

Height 164.57 mm (6.48 inches) 164.1 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.95 mm (0.35 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 193 gramm (6.81 oz) 182 gramm (6.42 oz)
Waterproof IPX2 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Gray, Green, Purple Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen-to-body ratio
Spark 8C +2%
83.7%
Realme C30
82.2%

Performance

Tests of Tecno Spark 8C and Oppo Realme C30 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Unisoc T606 Unisoc Tiger T612
Max. clock 1600 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A75
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MP1 Mali-G57 MP1
GPU clock 650 MHz 614 MHz
Memory
RAM size 2, 3, 4 GB 2, 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Spark 8C
302
Realme C30 +16%
350
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Spark 8C
1184
Realme C30 +10%
1301
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Spark 8C
170088
Realme C30 +6%
180666
CPU 60630 59874
GPU 21826 21805
Memory 38655 45664
UX 48282 52407
Total score 170088 180666
3DMark Wild Life Performance
PCMark 3.0 score 6513 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM HiOS 7.6 Realme UI Go

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power - 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time - 2:55 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 3264 x 2448
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 0 MP) 1 (8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Depth lens Yes -
Camera features - Bokeh mode -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 2560 x 1960
Aperture - f/2.2
Focal length - 27 mm
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/5.0"
Video resolution 720p at 30 FPS 720p at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features - LE
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot - No
LTE Cat* 4 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced January 2022 July 2022
Release date February 2022 July 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance is more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme C30. But if the display, camera, and design are more of a priority – go for the Tecno Spark 8C.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (33.3%)
2 (66.7%)
Total votes: 3

Related comparisons

1. Tecno Spark 8C vs Xiaomi Redmi 9A
2. Tecno Spark 8C vs Infinix Hot 12 Play
3. Oppo Realme C30 vs Xiaomi Redmi 9A
4. Oppo Realme C30 vs Oppo Realme C25
5. Oppo Realme C30 vs Samsung Galaxy A03 Core
6. Oppo Realme C30 vs Oppo Realme C20
7. Oppo Realme C30 vs Xiaomi Poco C31
8. Oppo Realme C30 vs Oppo Realme Narzo 50i
9. Oppo Realme C30 vs Oppo Realme C35
10. Oppo Realme C30 vs Xiaomi Redmi 10A

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
Promotion
РусскийEnglish