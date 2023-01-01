Tecno Spark 8C vs Oppo Realme C30s
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.6-inch Tecno Spark 8C (with Unisoc T606) that was released on January 31, 2022, against the Oppo Realme C30s, which is powered by Unisoc SC9863A and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Tecno Spark 8C
- Water-resistant body (IPX2 classification)
- 73% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (169K versus 97K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- More energy-efficient CPU – Unisoc T606
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C30s
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
- The phone is 8-months newer
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.6 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1612 pixels
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|267 ppi
|270 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|450 nits
|400 nits
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.7%
|82.1%
Design and build
|Height
|164.57 mm (6.48 inches)
|164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
|Width
|76 mm (2.99 inches)
|75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|8.95 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|193 g (6.81 oz)
|186 g (6.56 oz)
|Waterproof
|IPX2
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Gray, Green, Purple
|Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Unisoc T606
|Unisoc SC9863A
|Max. clock
|1600 MHz
|1600 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A75
|- 4 cores at 1.2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G57 MP1
|PowerVR GE8322
|GPU clock
|650 MHz
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
297
Realme C30s +2%
303
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Spark 8C +50%
1169
779
|CPU
|60630
|25627
|GPU
|21826
|13569
|Memory
|38655
|30351
|UX
|48282
|28993
|Total score
|169098
|97821
|PCMark 3.0 score
|7368
|-
Memory
|RAM size
|2, 3, 4 GB
|2, 3, 4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Channels
|1
|2
|Storage size
|64 GB
|32, 64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 12
|ROM
|HiOS 7.6
|Realme UI Go
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|2:50 hr
|3:28 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|3264 x 2448
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|No
|Lenses
|2 (13 MP)
|1 (8 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
|- 8 MP
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Depth lens
|Yes
|-
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
|-
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|2560 x 1960
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/5.0"
|Video resolution
|720p at 30 FPS
|720p at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|-
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|7
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|January 2022
|September 2022
|Release date
|February 2022
|September 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, camera, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Tecno Spark 8C. But if the software is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme C30s.
