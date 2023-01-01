Tecno Spark 8C vs Oppo Realme C30s VS Tecno Spark 8C Oppo Realme C30s Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.6-inch Tecno Spark 8C (with Unisoc T606) that was released on January 31, 2022, against the Oppo Realme C30s, which is powered by Unisoc SC9863A and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.6 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 720 x 1612 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 267 ppi 270 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz Max rated brightness 450 nits 400 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.7% 82.1%

Design and build Height 164.57 mm (6.48 inches) 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 8.95 mm (0.35 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 193 g (6.81 oz) 186 g (6.56 oz) Waterproof IPX2 No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Gray, Green, Purple Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Spark 8C +2% 83.7% Realme C30s 82.1%

Memory RAM RAM size 2, 3, 4 GB 2, 3, 4 GB Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X Channels 1 2 Storage Storage size 64 GB 32, 64 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 12 ROM HiOS 7.6 Realme UI Go

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 10 W 10 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging No No Full charging time 2:50 hr 3:28 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 3264 x 2448 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion No No Lenses 2 (13 MP) 1 (8 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 27 mm

- 8 MP

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Depth lens Yes - Camera features - Bokeh mode - Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 2560 x 1960 Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size - 1/5.0" Video resolution 720p at 30 FPS 720p at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 4.2 Bluetooth features LE A2DP USB type Micro USB Micro USB USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Galileo NFC * Yes No Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot - No LTE Cat * 4 7 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes - Dolby Atmos No No

Other Category Budget Budget Announced January 2022 September 2022 Release date February 2022 September 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint

Conclusion If the performance, camera, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Tecno Spark 8C. But if the software is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme C30s.