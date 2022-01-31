Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.6-inch Tecno Spark 8C (with Unisoc T606) that was released on January 31, 2022, against the Oppo Realme C33, which is powered by Unisoc Tiger T612 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.