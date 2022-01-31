Tecno Spark 8C vs Oppo Realme C33
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.6-inch Tecno Spark 8C (with Unisoc T606) that was released on January 31, 2022, against the Oppo Realme C33, which is powered by Unisoc Tiger T612 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Tecno Spark 8C
- Water-resistant body (IPX2 classification)
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C33
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X
- 24% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (211K versus 170K)
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1
- The phone is 7-months newer
- 16% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 348 and 300 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
65
61
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
21
30
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
70
70
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
47
45
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
56
58
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
51
52
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.6 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1612 pixels
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|267 ppi
|270 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|450 nits
|400 nits
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.7%
|82.1%
Design and build
|Height
|164.57 mm (6.48 inches)
|164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
|Width
|76 mm (2.99 inches)
|75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|8.95 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|193 gramm (6.81 oz)
|187 gramm (6.6 oz)
|Waterproof
|IPX2
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Gray, Green, Purple
|Gold, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Unisoc T606
|Unisoc Tiger T612
|Max. clock
|1600 MHz
|1800 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A75
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A75
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G57 MP1
|Mali-G57 MP1
|GPU clock
|650 MHz
|614 MHz
|RAM size
|2, 3, 4 GB
|3, 4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Channels
|1
|2
|Storage size
|64 GB
|32, 64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
300
Realme C33 +16%
348
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1178
Realme C33 +15%
1353
|CPU
|60630
|68272
|GPU
|21826
|21829
|Memory
|38655
|62343
|UX
|48282
|57675
|Total score
|170703
|211935
|PCMark 3.0 score
|7368
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 12
|ROM
|HiOS 7.6
|Realme UI S
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|-
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|-
|3:00 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|No
|Lenses
|2 (13 MP + 0 MP)
|2 (50 MP + 0.3 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
|- 50 MP
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|Yes
|- 0.3 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|2560 x 1960
|Aperture
|-
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|-
|27 mm
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/5.0"
|Video resolution
|720p at 30 FPS
|720p at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|-
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|-
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|7
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|January 2022
|September 2022
|Release date
|February 2022
|September 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
Conclusion
If the performance is more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme C33. But if the display and design are more of a priority – go for the Tecno Spark 8C.
