Tecno Spark 8C vs Oppo Realme C35
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.6-inch Tecno Spark 8C (with Unisoc T606) that was released on January 31, 2022, against the Oppo Realme C35, which is powered by Unisoc Tiger T616. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Tecno Spark 8C
- Water-resistant body (IPX2 classification)
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C35
- 50% higher pixel density (401 vs 267 PPI)
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Supports 18W fast charging
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X
- 33% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (225K versus 170K)
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1
- 21% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 366 and 302 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
65
67
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
21
30
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
70
78
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
47
57
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
56
71
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
51
58
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.6 inches
|6.6 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1612 pixels
|1080 x 2408 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|267 ppi
|401 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|450 nits
|450 nits
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.7%
|84%
|RGB color space
|-
|96%
|Response time
|-
|37 ms
|Contrast
|-
|975:1
Design and build
|Height
|164.57 mm (6.48 inches)
|164.4 mm (6.47 inches)
|Width
|76 mm (2.99 inches)
|75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|8.95 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|193 gramm (6.81 oz)
|189 gramm (6.67 oz)
|Waterproof
|IPX2
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Gray, Green, Purple
|Black, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Unisoc T606
|Unisoc Tiger T616
|Max. clock
|1600 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A75
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G57 MP1
|Mali-G57 MP1
|GPU clock
|650 MHz
|750 MHz
|RAM size
|2, 3, 4 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Channels
|1
|2
|Storage size
|64 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
302
Realme C35 +21%
366
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1184
Realme C35 +19%
1407
|CPU
|60630
|71236
|GPU
|21826
|24887
|Memory
|38655
|64760
|UX
|48282
|64509
|Total score
|170088
|225659
|PCMark 3.0 score
|6513
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 11
|ROM
|HiOS 7.6
|Realme UI 2.0
|OS size
|-
|18 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|-
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Yes (50% in 60 min)
|Full charging time
|-
|2:12 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|8700 x 5800
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|-
|Lenses
|2 (13 MP + 0 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 0.3 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|Yes
|- 0.3 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|-
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|720p at 30 FPS
|720p at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|-
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|-
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|7
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|January 2022
|February 2022
|Release date
|February 2022
|February 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme C35 is definitely a better buy.
