Tecno Spark 8C vs Oppo Realme C35

Текно Спарк 8С
VS
Оппо Реалми C35
Tecno Spark 8C
Oppo Realme C35

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.6-inch Tecno Spark 8C (with Unisoc T606) that was released on January 31, 2022, against the Oppo Realme C35, which is powered by Unisoc Tiger T616. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Tecno Spark 8C
  • Water-resistant body (IPX2 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C35
  • 50% higher pixel density (401 vs 267 PPI)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X
  • 33% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (225K versus 170K)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 21% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 366 and 302 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Spark 8C
vs
Realme C35

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.6 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 720 x 1612 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 267 ppi 401 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 450 nits 450 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.7% 84%
Display tests
RGB color space - 96%
Response time - 37 ms
Contrast - 975:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Spark 8C
n/a
Realme C35
559 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 164.57 mm (6.48 inches) 164.4 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.95 mm (0.35 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 193 gramm (6.81 oz) 189 gramm (6.67 oz)
Waterproof IPX2 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Gray, Green, Purple Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Spark 8C
83.7%
Realme C35
84%

Performance

Tests of Tecno Spark 8C and Oppo Realme C35 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Unisoc T606 Unisoc Tiger T616
Max. clock 1600 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MP1 Mali-G57 MP1
GPU clock 650 MHz 750 MHz
Memory
RAM size 2, 3, 4 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Spark 8C
302
Realme C35 +21%
366
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Spark 8C
1184
Realme C35 +19%
1407
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Spark 8C
170088
Realme C35 +33%
225659
CPU 60630 71236
GPU 21826 24887
Memory 38655 64760
UX 48282 64509
Total score 170088 225659
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Spark 8C
397
Realme C35 +16%
462
PCMark 3.0 score 6513 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM HiOS 7.6 Realme UI 2.0
OS size - 18 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power - 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes (50% in 60 min)
Full charging time - 2:12 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No -
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 0 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 0.3 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens Yes - 0.3 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture - f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 720p at 30 FPS 720p at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features - LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot - No
LTE Cat* 4 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Spark 8C
n/a
Realme C35
85.5 dB

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced January 2022 February 2022
Release date February 2022 February 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme C35 is definitely a better buy.

