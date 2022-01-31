Home > Smartphone comparison > Spark 8C vs Galaxy A03 – which one to choose?

Tecno Spark 8C vs Samsung Galaxy A03

Текно Спарк 8С
VS
Самсунг Галакси А03
Tecno Spark 8C
Samsung Galaxy A03

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.6-inch Tecno Spark 8C (with Unisoc T606) that was released on January 31, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A03, which is powered by the same chip and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Tecno Spark 8C
  • Water-resistant body (IPX2 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Fingerprint scanner
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A03
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Spark 8C
vs
Galaxy A03

Display

Type IPS LCD PLS TFT
Size 6.6 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1612 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 267 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 450 nits 400 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.7% 81.8%
Display tests
RGB color space - 96%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 45 ms
Contrast - 1641:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Spark 8C
n/a
Galaxy A03
415 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 164.57 mm (6.48 inches) 164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.95 mm (0.35 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 193 gramm (6.81 oz) 196 gramm (6.91 oz)
Waterproof IPX2 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Gray, Green, Purple Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen-to-body ratio
Spark 8C +2%
83.7%
Galaxy A03
81.8%

Performance

Tests of Tecno Spark 8C and Samsung Galaxy A03 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Unisoc T606 Unisoc T606
Max. clock 1600 MHz 1600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A75
L3 cache 1 MB 1 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MP1 Mali-G57 MP1
GPU clock 650 MHz 650 MHz
Memory
RAM size 2, 3, 4 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 32, 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Spark 8C
297
Galaxy A03 +1%
300
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Spark 8C +13%
1169
Galaxy A03
1034
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Spark 8C
167740
Galaxy A03 +6%
177907
CPU 60630 59385
GPU 21826 26274
Memory 38655 34858
UX 48282 59038
Total score 167740 177907
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Spark 8C
397
Galaxy A03 +2%
403
Stability - 97%
Graphics test 2 FPS 2 FPS
Graphics score 397 403
PCMark 3.0 score 6513 6694
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM HiOS 7.6 One UI Core 4.1
OS size - 13.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power - 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes (20% in 40 min)
Full charging time - 3:35 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 0 MP) 2 (48 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens Yes - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 2560 x 1960
Aperture - f/2.2
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 720p at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features - LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot - No
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Spark 8C
n/a
Galaxy A03
81.9 dB

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced January 2022 November 2021
Release date February 2022 January 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software, battery life, camera, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A03. But if the display and design are more of a priority – go for the Tecno Spark 8C.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
4 (50%)
4 (50%)
Total votes: 8

Related comparisons

1. Spark 8C vs Redmi 9A
2. Spark 8C vs Realme C30
3. Galaxy A03 vs Galaxy A13
4. Galaxy A03 vs Galaxy A12
5. Galaxy A03 vs Galaxy A22
6. Galaxy A03 vs Galaxy A03 Core
7. Galaxy A03 vs Galaxy M02

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
Promotion
РусскийEnglish