Tecno Spark 9 Pro vs Infinix Note 12

VS
Tecno Spark 9 Pro
Infinix Note 12

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Tecno Spark 9 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on June 2, 2022, against the Infinix Note 12, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Tecno Spark 9 Pro
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 12
  • 10% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (244K versus 222K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Spark 9 Pro
vs
Note 12

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.6 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.5:9 20:9
PPI 407 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 550 nits 1000 nits
HDR support No -
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.3% 86%
Display features - - DCI-P3

Design and build

Height 164.18 mm (6.46 inches) 164.4 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) 76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 8.42 mm (0.33 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 187 gramm (6.6 oz) 184.5 gramm (6.51 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Green Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Spark 9 Pro
83.3%
Note 12 +3%
86%

Performance

Tests of Tecno Spark 9 Pro and Infinix Note 12 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 MediaTek Helio G88
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Mali-G52 MC2
GPU clock 1000 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~59 GFLOPS ~62 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type - eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 2048 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Spark 9 Pro
356
Note 12 +4%
371
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Spark 9 Pro
1255
Note 12 +4%
1311
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Spark 9 Pro
222492
Note 12 +10%
244582
CPU 66678 -
GPU 33604 -
Memory 49051 -
UX 74003 -
Total score 222492 244582
3DMark Wild Life Performance
PCMark 3.0 score - 8031
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11
ROM - XOS 10.6

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (60% in 60 min) Yes (50% in 28 min)
Full charging time 2:10 hr 1:19 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution - 8160 x 6120
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 0 MP) 2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.5 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 4608 x 3456
Aperture - f/2.0
Sensor type - CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* No Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced June 2022 April 2022
Release date July 2022 April 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Infinix Note 12. But if the camera and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Tecno Spark 9 Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
