Tecno Spark 9 Pro vs Infinix Note 12 (2023)
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Tecno Spark 9 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on June 2, 2022, against the Infinix Note 12 (2023), which is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 12 (2023)
- 66% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (368K versus 222K)
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G99
- Stereo speakers
- AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1
- 57% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 558 and 355 points
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.6 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2460 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|407 ppi
|393 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|550 nits
|1000 nits
|HDR support
|No
|-
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.3%
|86.2%
|Display features
|-
|- DCI-P3
Design and build
|Height
|164.18 mm (6.46 inches)
|164.4 mm (6.47 inches)
|Width
|75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
|76.5 mm (3.01 inches)
|Thickness
|8.42 mm (0.33 inches)
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|187 g (6.6 oz)
|195 g (6.88 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue, Green
|White, Gray, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G85
|MediaTek Helio G99
|Max clock
|2000 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G52 MP2
|Mali-G57 MC2
|GPU clock
|1000 MHz
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|~59 GFLOPS
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
355
Note 12 (2023) +57%
558
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1250
Note 12 (2023) +44%
1798
|CPU
|66678
|102853
|GPU
|33604
|85824
|Memory
|49051
|82049
|UX
|74003
|100427
|Total score
|222425
|368991
|Stability
|97%
|99%
|Graphics test
|4 FPS
|7 FPS
|Graphics score
|726
|1252
|Web score
|5989
|7614
|Video editing
|6423
|6608
|Photo editing
|13950
|25568
|Data manipulation
|5419
|6627
|Writing score
|9355
|12945
Memory
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 2048 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 12
|ROM
|HiOS 8.6
|XOS 10.6
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|33 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|-
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (60% in 60 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:10 hr
|1:32 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8190 x 6144
|8160 x 6120
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.5 micron
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6464 x 4864
|4608 x 3456
|Sensor type
|-
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1440p at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|7
|-
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|June 2022
|October 2022
|Release date
|July 2022
|October 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Infinix Note 12 (2023) is definitely a better buy.
