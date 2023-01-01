Home > Smartphone comparison > Spark 9 Pro vs Note 12 (2023) – which one to choose?

Tecno Spark 9 Pro vs Infinix Note 12 (2023)

Tecno Spark 9 Pro
Infinix Note 12 (2023)

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Tecno Spark 9 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on June 2, 2022, against the Infinix Note 12 (2023), which is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 12 (2023)
  • 66% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (368K versus 222K)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G99
  • Stereo speakers
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 57% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 558 and 355 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Spark 9 Pro
vs
Note 12 (2023)

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.6 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.5:9 20:9
PPI 407 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 550 nits 1000 nits
HDR support No -
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.3% 86.2%
Display features - - DCI-P3

Design and build

Height 164.18 mm (6.46 inches) 164.4 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) 76.5 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 8.42 mm (0.33 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 187 g (6.6 oz) 195 g (6.88 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Green White, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Spark 9 Pro
83.3%
Note 12 (2023) +3%
86.2%

Performance

Tests of Tecno Spark 9 Pro and Infinix Note 12 (2023) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 MediaTek Helio G99
Max clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 12 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 1000 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~59 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Spark 9 Pro
1250
Note 12 (2023) +44%
1798
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Spark 9 Pro
222425
Note 12 (2023) +66%
368991
CPU 66678 102853
GPU 33604 85824
Memory 49051 82049
UX 74003 100427
Total score 222425 368991
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Spark 9 Pro
726
Note 12 (2023) +72%
1252
Stability 97% 99%
Graphics test 4 FPS 7 FPS
Graphics score 726 1252
PCMark 3.0
Spark 9 Pro
7712
Note 12 (2023) +32%
10157
Web score 5989 7614
Video editing 6423 6608
Photo editing 13950 25568
Data manipulation 5419 6627
Writing score 9355 12945
Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 512 GB Up to 2048 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM HiOS 8.6 XOS 10.6

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (60% in 60 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:10 hr 1:32 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8190 x 6144 8160 x 6120
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.5 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 4608 x 3456
Sensor type - CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1440p at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 -
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No -

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced June 2022 October 2022
Release date July 2022 October 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Infinix Note 12 (2023) is definitely a better buy.

