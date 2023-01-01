Tecno Spark 9 Pro vs Infinix Note 12 (2023) VS Tecno Spark 9 Pro Infinix Note 12 (2023) Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Tecno Spark 9 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on June 2, 2022, against the Infinix Note 12 (2023), which is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 12 (2023) 66% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (368K versus 222K)

More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G99

Stereo speakers

AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1

57% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 558 and 355 points

The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD AMOLED Size 6.6 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20.5:9 20:9 PPI 407 ppi 393 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 550 nits 1000 nits HDR support No - Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.3% 86.2% Display features - - DCI-P3

Design and build Height 164.18 mm (6.46 inches) 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) 76.5 mm (3.01 inches) Thickness 8.42 mm (0.33 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 187 g (6.6 oz) 195 g (6.88 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue, Green White, Gray, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Spark 9 Pro 83.3% Note 12 (2023) +3% 86.2%

Memory RAM RAM size 4, 6 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 512 GB Up to 2048 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 12 ROM HiOS 8.6 XOS 10.6

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 18 W 33 W Battery type Li-Po - Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (60% in 60 min) Yes (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 2:10 hr 1:32 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8190 x 6144 8160 x 6120 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED Quad LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 0.5 micron

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 6464 x 4864 4608 x 3456 Sensor type - CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1440p at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 7 - 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No -

Other Category Budget Mid-range Announced June 2022 October 2022 Release date July 2022 October 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Infinix Note 12 (2023) is definitely a better buy.