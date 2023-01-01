Tecno Spark 9 Pro vs Infinix Smart 7
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.6-inch Tecno Spark 9 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on June 2, 2022, against the Infinix Smart 7, which is powered by MediaTek Helio A25 and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Tecno Spark 9 Pro
- 90% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (222K versus 116K)
- 52% higher pixel density (407 vs 267 PPI)
- Supports 18W fast charging
- CPU with a higher amount of cores (+4)
- 2.1x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 357 and 170 points
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Infinix Smart 7
- The phone is 9-months newer
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
61
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
21
15
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
75
66
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
60
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
68
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
55
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TFT LCD
|Size
|6.6 inches
|6.6 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2460 pixels
|720 x 1612 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|407 ppi
|267 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|550 nits
|500 nits
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.3%
|84.5%
Design and build
|Height
|164.18 mm (6.46 inches)
|163.76 mm (6.45 inches)
|Width
|75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
|75.61 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|8.42 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.65 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|187 g (6.6 oz)
|188 g (6.63 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue, Green
|White, Black, Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G85
|MediaTek Helio A25
|Max clock
|2000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|4 (4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G52 MP2
|PowerVR GE8320
|GPU clock
|1000 MHz
|660 MHz
|FLOPS
|~59 GFLOPS
|~42.8 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Spark 9 Pro +110%
357
170
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Spark 9 Pro +111%
1255
596
|CPU
|66678
|-
|GPU
|33604
|-
|Memory
|49051
|-
|UX
|74003
|-
|Total score
|222052
|116774
|Stability
|97%
|-
|Graphics test
|4 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|726
|-
|Web score
|5989
|-
|Video editing
|6423
|-
|Photo editing
|13950
|-
|Data manipulation
|5419
|-
|Writing score
|9355
|-
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Memory
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 12
|ROM
|HiOS 8.6
|XOS 10.6
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (60% in 60 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|2:10 hr
|3:30 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8190 x 6144
|-
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|No
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (13 MP + 0.3 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.5 micron
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 0.3 MP
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6464 x 4864
|2592 x 1944
|Aperture
|-
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|-
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|720p at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|7
|7
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|June 2022
|February 2023
|Release date
|July 2022
|February 2023
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Tecno Spark 9 Pro is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1