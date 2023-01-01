Home > Smartphone comparison > Spark 9 Pro vs Smart 7 – which one to choose?

Tecno Spark 9 Pro vs Infinix Smart 7

Tecno Spark 9 Pro
Infinix Smart 7

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.6-inch Tecno Spark 9 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on June 2, 2022, against the Infinix Smart 7, which is powered by MediaTek Helio A25 and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Tecno Spark 9 Pro
  • 90% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (222K versus 116K)
  • 52% higher pixel density (407 vs 267 PPI)
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+4)
  • 2.1x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 357 and 170 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Infinix Smart 7
  • The phone is 9-months newer
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Spark 9 Pro
vs
Smart 7

Display

Type IPS LCD TFT LCD
Size 6.6 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 720 x 1612 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.5:9 20:9
PPI 407 ppi 267 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 550 nits 500 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.3% 84.5%

Design and build

Height 164.18 mm (6.46 inches) 163.76 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) 75.61 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.42 mm (0.33 inches) 8.65 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 187 g (6.6 oz) 188 g (6.63 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Green White, Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Spark 9 Pro
83.3%
Smart 7 +1%
84.5%

Performance

Tests of Tecno Spark 9 Pro and Infinix Smart 7 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 MediaTek Helio A25
Max clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 4 (4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 1000 MHz 660 MHz
FLOPS ~59 GFLOPS ~42.8 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Spark 9 Pro +110%
357
Smart 7
170
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Spark 9 Pro +111%
1255
Smart 7
596
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Spark 9 Pro +90%
222052
Smart 7
116774
CPU 66678 -
GPU 33604 -
Memory 49051 -
UX 74003 -
Total score 222052 116774
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 97% -
Graphics test 4 FPS -
Graphics score 726 -
PCMark 3.0
Spark 9 Pro
7712
Smart 7
n/a
Web score 5989 -
Video editing 6423 -
Photo editing 13950 -
Data manipulation 5419 -
Writing score 9355 -
Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM HiOS 8.6 XOS 10.6

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (60% in 60 min) No
Full charging time 2:10 hr 3:30 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 8190 x 6144 -
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - No
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 0.3 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.5 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 0.3 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 2592 x 1944
Aperture - f/2.0
Sensor type - CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 720p at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced June 2022 February 2023
Release date July 2022 February 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Tecno Spark 9 Pro is definitely a better buy.

