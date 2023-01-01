Tecno Spark 9 Pro vs Infinix Smart 7 VS Tecno Spark 9 Pro Infinix Smart 7 Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.6-inch Tecno Spark 9 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on June 2, 2022, against the Infinix Smart 7, which is powered by MediaTek Helio A25 and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Tecno Spark 9 Pro 90% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (222K versus 116K)

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD TFT LCD Size 6.6 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 720 x 1612 pixels Aspect ratio 20.5:9 20:9 PPI 407 ppi 267 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 550 nits 500 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.3% 84.5%

Design and build Height 164.18 mm (6.46 inches) 163.76 mm (6.45 inches) Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) 75.61 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 8.42 mm (0.33 inches) 8.65 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 187 g (6.6 oz) 188 g (6.63 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue, Green White, Black, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Spark 9 Pro 83.3% Smart 7 +1% 84.5%

Memory RAM RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 64 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 12 ROM HiOS 8.6 XOS 10.6

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 18 W 10 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (60% in 60 min) No Full charging time 2:10 hr 3:30 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 8190 x 6144 - Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion - No Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 0.3 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 0.5 micron

- Phase autofocus

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 0.3 MP

Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 6464 x 4864 2592 x 1944 Aperture - f/2.0 Sensor type - CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 720p at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region No Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 7 7 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No No

Other Category Budget Budget Announced June 2022 February 2023 Release date July 2022 February 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Tecno Spark 9 Pro is definitely a better buy.