Tecno Spark 9 Pro vs Realme C55 VS Tecno Spark 9 Pro Realme C55 Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.6-inch Tecno Spark 9 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on June 2, 2022, against the Realme C55, which is powered by Mediatek Helio G88 and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.6 inches 6.72 inches Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20.5:9 20:9 PPI 407 ppi 392 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 550 nits 680 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.3% 86.7%

Design and build Height 164.18 mm (6.46 inches) 165.6 mm (6.52 inches) Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 8.42 mm (0.33 inches) 7.89 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 187 g (6.6 oz) 189.5 g (6.68 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue, Green Blue, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Spark 9 Pro 83.3% Realme C55 +4% 86.7%

Memory RAM RAM size 4, 6 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock - 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 13 ROM HiOS 8.6 Realme UI 4.0

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 18 W 33 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (60% in 60 min) Yes (50% in 29 min) Full charging time 2:10 hr -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 8190 x 6144 - Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP) 2 (64 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 0.5 micron

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 6464 x 4864 3264 x 2448 Aperture - f/2.0 Sensor type - CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region No Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 7 7 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos No No

Other Category Budget Budget Announced June 2022 March 2023 Release date July 2022 March 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, performance, software, and design are more important to you, then choose the Realme C55. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Tecno Spark 9 Pro.