Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.6-inch Tecno Spark 9 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on June 2, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A12, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 and came out 19 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.