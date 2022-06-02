Home > Smartphone comparison > Spark 9 Pro vs Pova 4 Pro – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Tecno Spark 9 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on June 2, 2022, against the Tecno Pova 4 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Tecno Pova 4 Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 60% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (356K versus 222K)
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G99
  • Stereo speakers
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • 57% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 558 and 355 points

Review

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Spark 9 Pro
vs
Pova 4 Pro

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.6 inches 6.66 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.5:9 20:9
PPI 407 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 550 nits 450 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.3% 83%

Design and build

Height 164.18 mm (6.46 inches) 164.79 mm (6.49 inches)
Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) 77 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 8.42 mm (0.33 inches) 9.19 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 187 gramm (6.6 oz) -
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Green Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Tecno Spark 9 Pro and Tecno Pova 4 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 MediaTek Helio G99
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 12 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 1000 MHz -
FLOPS ~59 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 256 GB
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Spark 9 Pro
355
Pova 4 Pro +57%
558
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Spark 9 Pro
1257
Pova 4 Pro +44%
1815
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Spark 9 Pro
222989
Pova 4 Pro +60%
356819
CPU 66678 -
GPU 33604 -
Memory 49051 -
UX 74003 -
Total score 222989 356819
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM - HiOS 8.6

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 45 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (60% in 60 min) Yes (50% in 24 min)
Full charging time 2:10 hr -

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution - 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 0 MP) 2 (50 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.5 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 3264 x 2448
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced June 2022 October 2022
Release date July 2022 October 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Tecno Pova 4 Pro is definitely a better buy.

