Tecno Spark 9 Pro vs Pova Neo 2
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Tecno Spark 9 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on June 2, 2022, against the Tecno Pova Neo 2, which is powered by the same chip and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Tecno Spark 9 Pro
- 55% higher pixel density (407 vs 263 PPI)
Reasons to consider the Tecno Pova Neo 2
- Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 7000 vs 5000 mAh
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
69
67
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
26
26
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
78
85
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
61
53
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
77
77
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
59
58
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.6 inches
|6.82 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2460 pixels
|720 x 1640 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20.5:9
|-
|PPI
|407 ppi
|263 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|550 nits
|450 nits
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.3%
|83.1%
Design and build
|Height
|164.18 mm (6.46 inches)
|170.86 mm (6.73 inches)
|Width
|75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
|77.79 mm (3.06 inches)
|Thickness
|8.42 mm (0.33 inches)
|9.63 mm (0.38 inches)
|Weight
|187 gramm (6.6 oz)
|-
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue, Green
|Gray, Blue, Orange
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G85
|MediaTek Helio G85
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G52 MP2
|Mali-G52 MP2
|GPU clock
|1000 MHz
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|~59 GFLOPS
|~59 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
355
Pova Neo 2 +4%
369
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1257
Pova Neo 2 +7%
1351
|CPU
|66678
|67787
|GPU
|33604
|34717
|Memory
|49051
|44481
|UX
|74003
|61458
|Total score
|222989
|206444
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 12
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|7000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|-
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (60% in 60 min)
|Yes (50% in 55 min)
|Full charging time
|2:10 hr
|2:20 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 0 MP)
|2 (16 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.5 micron
- Phase autofocus
|- 16 MP
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6464 x 4864
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|-
|f/2.0
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|-
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|June 2022
|September 2022
|Release date
|July 2022
|October 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the camera is more important to you, then choose the Tecno Spark 9 Pro. But if the battery life and sound are more of a priority – go for the Tecno Pova Neo 2.
