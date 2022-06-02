Home > Smartphone comparison > Spark 9 Pro vs Pova Neo 2 – which one to choose?

Tecno Spark 9 Pro vs Pova Neo 2

Текно Спарк 9 Про
VS
Текно Пова Нео 2
Tecno Spark 9 Pro
Tecno Pova Neo 2

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Tecno Spark 9 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on June 2, 2022, against the Tecno Pova Neo 2, which is powered by the same chip and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Tecno Spark 9 Pro
  • 55% higher pixel density (407 vs 263 PPI)
Reasons to consider the Tecno Pova Neo 2
  • Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 7000 vs 5000 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Spark 9 Pro
vs
Pova Neo 2

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.6 inches 6.82 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 720 x 1640 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.5:9 -
PPI 407 ppi 263 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 550 nits 450 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.3% 83.1%

Design and build

Height 164.18 mm (6.46 inches) 170.86 mm (6.73 inches)
Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) 77.79 mm (3.06 inches)
Thickness 8.42 mm (0.33 inches) 9.63 mm (0.38 inches)
Weight 187 gramm (6.6 oz) -
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Green Gray, Blue, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Spark 9 Pro
83.3%
Pova Neo 2
83.1%

Performance

Tests of Tecno Spark 9 Pro and Tecno Pova Neo 2 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 MediaTek Helio G85
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 1000 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~59 GFLOPS ~59 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Spark 9 Pro
355
Pova Neo 2 +4%
369
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Spark 9 Pro
1257
Pova Neo 2 +7%
1351
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Spark 9 Pro +8%
222989
Pova Neo 2
206444
CPU 66678 67787
GPU 33604 34717
Memory 49051 44481
UX 74003 61458
Total score 222989 206444
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 7000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (60% in 60 min) Yes (50% in 55 min)
Full charging time 2:10 hr 2:20 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 16 megapixels
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 0 MP) 2 (16 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.5 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 3264 x 2448
Aperture - f/2.0
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono -
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced June 2022 September 2022
Release date July 2022 October 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the camera is more important to you, then choose the Tecno Spark 9 Pro. But if the battery life and sound are more of a priority – go for the Tecno Pova Neo 2.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Tecno Spark 9 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
2. Tecno Spark 9 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy A12
3. Tecno Spark 9 Pro vs Infinix Note 12
4. Tecno Spark 9 Pro vs Tecno Pova 3
5. Tecno Pova Neo 2 vs Tecno Pova 2
6. Tecno Pova Neo 2 vs Infinix Hot 12 Play
7. Tecno Pova Neo 2 vs Tecno Pova 4

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish