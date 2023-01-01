Tecno Spark 9 Pro vs Spark 10 Pro VS Tecno Spark 9 Pro Tecno Spark 10 Pro Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.6-inch Tecno Spark 9 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on June 2, 2022, against the Tecno Spark 10 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Tecno Spark 10 Pro Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz 17% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (259K versus 222K)

17% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (259K versus 222K) More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 The phone is 9-months newer

The phone is 9-months newer 19% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 424 and 355 points

19% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 424 and 355 points Weighs 18.6 grams less

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Tecno Spark 9 Pro Price Tecno Spark 10 Pro Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.6 inches 6.8 inches Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels Aspect ratio 20.5:9 20.5:9 PPI 407 ppi 395 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 550 nits 580 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.3% 85.6%

Design and build Height 164.18 mm (6.46 inches) 168.4 mm (6.63 inches) Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) 76.2 mm (3 inches) Thickness 8.42 mm (0.33 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 187 g (6.6 oz) 168.4 g (5.94 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue, Green White, Black Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Spark 9 Pro 83.3% Spark 10 Pro +3% 85.6%

Memory RAM RAM size 4, 6 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 13 ROM HiOS 8.6 HIOS 12.6

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 18 W 18 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (60% in 60 min) Yes (60% in 60 min) Full charging time 2:10 hr 2:10 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8190 x 6144 8190 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 0.5 micron

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Yes Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6464 x 4864 6464 x 4864 Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 7 - 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No No

Other Category Budget Budget Announced June 2022 March 2023 Release date July 2022 March 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Tecno Spark 10 Pro is definitely a better buy.