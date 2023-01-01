Home > Smartphone comparison > Spark 9 Pro vs Spark 8C – which one to choose?

Tecno Spark 9 Pro vs Spark 8C

Tecno Spark 9 Pro
Tecno Spark 8C

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.6-inch Tecno Spark 9 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on June 2, 2022, against the Tecno Spark 8C, which is powered by Unisoc T606 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Tecno Spark 9 Pro
  • 52% higher pixel density (407 vs 267 PPI)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X
  • 32% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (222K versus 168K)
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • 19% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 357 and 299 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Tecno Spark 8C
  • Water-resistant body (IPX2 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Spark 9 Pro
vs
Spark 8C

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.6 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 720 x 1612 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.5:9 20:9
PPI 407 ppi 267 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 550 nits 450 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.3% 83.7%

Design and build

Height 164.18 mm (6.46 inches) 164.57 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) 76 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.42 mm (0.33 inches) 8.95 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 187 g (6.6 oz) 193 g (6.81 oz)
Waterproof No IPX2
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Green Black, Gray, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Spark 9 Pro
83.3%
Spark 8C
83.7%

Performance

Tests of Tecno Spark 9 Pro and Tecno Spark 8C in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 Unisoc T606
Max clock 2000 MHz 1600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A75
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Mali-G57 MP1
GPU clock 1000 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~59 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Spark 9 Pro +19%
357
Spark 8C
299
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Spark 9 Pro +7%
1255
Spark 8C
1170
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Spark 9 Pro +32%
222052
Spark 8C
168475
CPU 66678 60630
GPU 33604 21826
Memory 49051 38655
UX 74003 48282
Total score 222052 168475
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Spark 9 Pro +83%
726
Spark 8C
396
Stability 97% -
Graphics test 4 FPS 2 FPS
Graphics score 726 396
PCMark 3.0
Spark 9 Pro +4%
7712
Spark 8C
7390
Web score 5989 6440
Video editing 6423 4869
Photo editing 13950 15261
Data manipulation 5419 5904
Writing score 9355 7699
Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 6 GB 2, 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11
ROM HiOS 8.6 HiOS 7.6

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (60% in 60 min) No
Full charging time 2:10 hr 2:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 8190 x 6144 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - No
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.5 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 3264 x 2448
Sensor type - CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 720p at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, Beidou
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No -
LTE Cat* 7 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced June 2022 January 2022
Release date July 2022 February 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Tecno Spark 9 Pro is definitely a better buy.

