Tecno Spark Go 2023 vs Infinix Smart 7 VS Tecno Spark Go 2023 Infinix Smart 7 Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.56-inch Tecno Spark Go 2023 (with Mediatek Helio A22) that was released on January 19, 2023, against the Infinix Smart 7, which is powered by MediaTek Helio A25 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Tecno Spark Go 2023 Water-resistant body (IPX2 classification)

Water-resistant body (IPX2 classification) The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p Reasons to consider the Infinix Smart 7 Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks

Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 18% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (116K versus 99K)

18% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (116K versus 99K) 10% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 169 and 154 points

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Tecno Spark Go 2023 Price Infinix Smart 7 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD TFT LCD Size 6.56 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1612 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 267 ppi 267 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 400 nits 500 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84% 84.5%

Design and build Height 163.86 mm (6.45 inches) 163.76 mm (6.45 inches) Width 75.51 mm (2.97 inches) 75.61 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.65 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 199 g (7.02 oz) 188 g (6.63 oz) Waterproof IPX2 No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue White, Black, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Spark Go 2023 84% Smart 7 +1% 84.5%

Performance Tests of Tecno Spark Go 2023 and Infinix Smart 7 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Mediatek Helio A22 MediaTek Helio A25 Max clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 4 (4) 4 (4) Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics PowerVR GE8320 PowerVR GE8320 GPU clock 660 MHz 660 MHz FLOPS ~42.8 GFLOPS ~42.8 GFLOPS Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Spark Go 2023 154 Smart 7 +10% 169 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Spark Go 2023 556 Smart 7 +7% 597 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Spark Go 2023 99177 Smart 7 +18% 116776 CPU 28014 - GPU 10364 - Memory 27936 - UX 33381 - Total score 99177 116776 Sources: 3DMark [3] Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 3, 4 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X Channels 1 2 Storage Storage size 32, 64 GB 64 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 12 ROM HIOS 12 XOS 10.6

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 10 W 10 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging No No Full charging time - 3:30 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion No No Lenses 2 (13 MP + 0.3 MP) 2 (13 MP + 0.3 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Phase autofocus

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 0.3 MP

- 0.3 MP

Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 2592 x 1944 2592 x 1944 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 720p at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * No No Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 4 7 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No No

Other Category Budget Budget Announced January 2023 February 2023 Release date January 2023 February 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Infinix Smart 7. But if the design is more of a priority – go for the Tecno Spark Go 2023.