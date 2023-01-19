Tecno Spark Go 2023 vs Nokia C110
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.56-inch Tecno Spark Go 2023 (with Mediatek Helio A22) that was released on January 19, 2023, against the Nokia C110, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Tecno Spark Go 2023
- Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3000 mAh
- Fingerprint scanner
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Nokia C110
- Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- CPU with a higher amount of cores (+4)
- Weighs 27 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
44
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
31
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
14
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
24*
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
65*
43*
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
58
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TFT LCD
|Size
|6.56 inches
|6.3 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|720 x 1560 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|267 ppi
|273 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|400 nits
|400 nits
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84%
|81.9%
Design and build
|Height
|163.86 mm (6.45 inches)
|160.8 mm (6.33 inches)
|Width
|75.51 mm (2.97 inches)
|74 mm (2.91 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|199 g (7.02 oz)
|172 g (6.07 oz)
|Waterproof
|IPX2
|IP52
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio A22
|MediaTek Helio P22
|Max clock
|2000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|4 (4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|PowerVR GE8300
|PowerVR GE8320
|GPU clock
|660 MHz
|650 MHz
|FLOPS
|~20.8 GFLOPS
|~41 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Spark Go 2023 +4%
156
150
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
563
Nokia C110 +32%
744
|CPU
|28014
|-
|GPU
|10364
|-
|Memory
|27936
|-
|UX
|33381
|-
|Total score
|100515
|102617
|Web score
|4428
|-
|Video editing
|3907
|-
|Photo editing
|7785
|-
|Data manipulation
|3104
|-
|Writing score
|5396
|-
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Memory
|RAM size
|3, 4 GB
|3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|-
|Channels
|1
|-
|Storage size
|32, 64 GB
|32 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 12
|ROM
|HIOS 12
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|3000 mAh
|Max charge power
|10 W
|5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|No
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|No
|Lenses
|2 (13 MP + 0.3 MP)
|1 (13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 0.3 MP
|-
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
|-
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2592 x 1944
|2592 x 1944
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|720p at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|January 2023
|June 2023
|Release date
|January 2023
|June 2023
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
|Bundled charger
|Yes, 5 W
|Yes, 5 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Tecno Spark Go 2023 is definitely a better buy.
