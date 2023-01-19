Home > Smartphone comparison > Spark Go 2023 vs Nokia C110 – which one to choose?

46 out of 100
Tecno Spark Go 2023
VS
39 out of 100
Nokia C110
Tecno Spark Go 2023
Nokia C110

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.56-inch Tecno Spark Go 2023 (with Mediatek Helio A22) that was released on January 19, 2023, against the Nokia C110, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Tecno Spark Go 2023
  • Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3000 mAh
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Nokia C110
  • Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+4)
  • Weighs 27 grams less

Review

Evaluation of Tecno Spark Go 2023 and Nokia C110 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Spark Go 2023
vs
Nokia C110

Display

Type IPS LCD TFT LCD
Size 6.56 inches 6.3 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 267 ppi 273 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 400 nits 400 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84% 81.9%

Design and build

Height 163.86 mm (6.45 inches) 160.8 mm (6.33 inches)
Width 75.51 mm (2.97 inches) 74 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 199 g (7.02 oz) 172 g (6.07 oz)
Waterproof IPX2 IP52
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen-to-body ratio
Spark Go 2023 +3%
84%
Nokia C110
81.9%

Performance

Tests of Tecno Spark Go 2023 and Nokia C110 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek Helio A22 MediaTek Helio P22
Max clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 4 (4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8300 PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 660 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~20.8 GFLOPS ~41 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Spark Go 2023
563
Nokia C110 +32%
744
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Spark Go 2023
100515
Nokia C110 +2%
102617
CPU 28014 -
GPU 10364 -
Memory 27936 -
UX 33381 -
Total score 100515 102617
PCMark 3.0
Web score 4428 -
Video editing 3907 -
Photo editing 7785 -
Data manipulation 3104 -
Writing score 5396 -
Memory

RAM
RAM size 3, 4 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 -
Channels 1 -
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM HIOS 12 -

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 3000 mAh
Max charge power 10 W 5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 0.3 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 0.3 MP
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 2592 x 1944
Aperture f/2.0 -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 720p at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced January 2023 June 2023
Release date January 2023 June 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
Bundled charger Yes, 5 W Yes, 5 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Tecno Spark Go 2023 is definitely a better buy.

