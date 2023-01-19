Tecno Spark Go 2023 vs Realme C30 VS Tecno Spark Go 2023 Realme C30 Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.56-inch Tecno Spark Go 2023 (with Mediatek Helio A22) that was released on January 19, 2023, against the Realme C30, which is powered by Unisoc Tiger T612 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Tecno Spark Go 2023 Water-resistant body (IPX2 classification)

Water-resistant body (IPX2 classification) Modern USB Type-C port

Modern USB Type-C port Fingerprint scanner

Fingerprint scanner More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11 The phone is 6-months newer

The phone is 6-months newer The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p Reasons to consider the Realme C30 81% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (179K versus 99K)

81% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (179K versus 99K) Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1

Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1 CPU with a higher amount of cores (+4)

CPU with a higher amount of cores (+4) 2.3x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 347 and 154 points

2.3x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 347 and 154 points Weighs 17 grams less

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.56 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 267 ppi 270 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 400 nits 400 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84% 82.2%

Design and build Height 163.86 mm (6.45 inches) 164.1 mm (6.46 inches) Width 75.51 mm (2.97 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 199 g (7.02 oz) 182 g (6.42 oz) Waterproof IPX2 No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue Black, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No Screen-to-body ratio Spark Go 2023 +2% 84% Realme C30 82.2%

Memory RAM RAM size 3, 4 GB 2, 3, 4 GB Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X Channels 1 2 Storage Storage size 32, 64 GB 32, 64 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 11 ROM HIOS 12 Realme UI Go

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 10 W 10 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging No No Full charging time - 2:55 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution - 3264 x 2448 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion No No Lenses 2 (13 MP + 0.3 MP) 1 (8 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Phase autofocus

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Depth lens - 0.3 MP

- Camera features - Bokeh mode - Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 2592 x 1944 2560 x 1960 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2 Focal length - 27 mm Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size - 1/5.0" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 720p at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C Micro USB USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * No No Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 4 7 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos No No

Other Category Budget Budget Announced January 2023 July 2022 Release date January 2023 July 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

Conclusion If the software, camera, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Tecno Spark Go 2023. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Realme C30.