Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.56-inch Tecno Spark Go 2023 (with Mediatek Helio A22) that was released on January 19, 2023, against the Realme C30, which is powered by Unisoc Tiger T612 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Tecno Spark Go 2023
  • Water-resistant body (IPX2 classification)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • The phone is 6-months newer
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Realme C30
  • 81% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (179K versus 99K)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+4)
  • 2.3x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 347 and 154 points
  • Weighs 17 grams less
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.56 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 267 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 400 nits 400 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84% 82.2%

Design and build

Height 163.86 mm (6.45 inches) 164.1 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 75.51 mm (2.97 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 199 g (7.02 oz) 182 g (6.42 oz)
Waterproof IPX2 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Performance

Tests of Tecno Spark Go 2023 and Realme C30 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek Helio A22 Unisoc Tiger T612
Max clock 2000 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 4 (4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8320 Mali-G57 MP1
GPU clock 660 MHz 614 MHz
FLOPS ~42.8 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Spark Go 2023
154
Realme C30 +125%
347
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Spark Go 2023
556
Realme C30 +132%
1290
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Spark Go 2023
99177
Realme C30 +81%
179404
CPU 28014 59874
GPU 10364 21805
Memory 27936 45664
UX 33381 52407
Total score 99177 179404
3DMark Wild Life Performance
PCMark 3.0
Web score - 7172
Video editing - 4915
Photo editing - 14898
Data manipulation - 5709
Writing score - 7893
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 3, 4 GB 2, 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11
ROM HIOS 12 Realme UI Go

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time - 2:55 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution - 3264 x 2448
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 0.3 MP) 1 (8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 0.3 MP
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length - 27 mm
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/5.0"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 720p at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced January 2023 July 2022
Release date January 2023 July 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software, camera, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Tecno Spark Go 2023. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Realme C30.

