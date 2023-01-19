Tecno Spark Go 2023 vs Realme C30
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.56-inch Tecno Spark Go 2023 (with Mediatek Helio A22) that was released on January 19, 2023, against the Realme C30, which is powered by Unisoc Tiger T612 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Tecno Spark Go 2023
- Water-resistant body (IPX2 classification)
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Fingerprint scanner
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
- The phone is 6-months newer
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Realme C30
- 81% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (179K versus 99K)
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1
- CPU with a higher amount of cores (+4)
- 2.3x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 347 and 154 points
- Weighs 17 grams less
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.56 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|267 ppi
|270 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|400 nits
|400 nits
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84%
|82.2%
Design and build
|Height
|163.86 mm (6.45 inches)
|164.1 mm (6.46 inches)
|Width
|75.51 mm (2.97 inches)
|75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|199 g (7.02 oz)
|182 g (6.42 oz)
|Waterproof
|IPX2
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Black, Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio A22
|Unisoc Tiger T612
|Max clock
|2000 MHz
|1800 MHz
|CPU cores
|4 (4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A75
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|PowerVR GE8320
|Mali-G57 MP1
|GPU clock
|660 MHz
|614 MHz
|FLOPS
|~42.8 GFLOPS
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
154
Realme C30 +125%
347
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
556
Realme C30 +132%
1290
|CPU
|28014
|59874
|GPU
|10364
|21805
|Memory
|27936
|45664
|UX
|33381
|52407
|Total score
|99177
|179404
|Web score
|-
|7172
|Video editing
|-
|4915
|Photo editing
|-
|14898
|Data manipulation
|-
|5709
|Writing score
|-
|7893
Memory
|RAM size
|3, 4 GB
|2, 3, 4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Channels
|1
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64 GB
|32, 64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 11
|ROM
|HIOS 12
|Realme UI Go
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|-
|2:55 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|3264 x 2448
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|No
|Lenses
|2 (13 MP + 0.3 MP)
|1 (8 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Phase autofocus
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Depth lens
|- 0.3 MP
|-
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
|-
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2592 x 1944
|2560 x 1960
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|-
|27 mm
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/5.0"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|720p at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|7
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|January 2023
|July 2022
|Release date
|January 2023
|July 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the software, camera, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Tecno Spark Go 2023. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Realme C30.
