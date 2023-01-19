Home > Smartphone comparison > Spark Go 2023 vs Spark 8C – which one to choose?

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.56-inch Tecno Spark Go 2023 (with Mediatek Helio A22) that was released on January 19, 2023, against the Tecno Spark 8C, which is powered by Unisoc T606 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Tecno Spark Go 2023
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • The phone is 1-year newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Tecno Spark 8C
  • 70% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (168K versus 99K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+4)
  • 93% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 297 and 154 points
Review

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Spark Go 2023
vs
Spark 8C

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.56 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1612 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 267 ppi 267 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 400 nits 450 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84% 83.7%

Design and build

Height 163.86 mm (6.45 inches) 164.57 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 75.51 mm (2.97 inches) 76 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.95 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 199 g (7.02 oz) 193 g (6.81 oz)
Waterproof IPX2 IPX2
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Black, Gray, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Tecno Spark Go 2023 and Tecno Spark 8C in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek Helio A22 Unisoc T606
Max clock 2000 MHz 1600 MHz
CPU cores 4 (4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A75
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8320 Mali-G57 MP1
GPU clock 660 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~42.8 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Spark Go 2023
154
Spark 8C +93%
297
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Spark Go 2023
556
Spark 8C +110%
1168
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Spark Go 2023
99177
Spark 8C +70%
168548
CPU 28014 60630
GPU 10364 21826
Memory 27936 38655
UX 33381 48282
Total score 99177 168548
3DMark Wild Life Performance
PCMark 3.0
Web score - 6440
Video editing - 4869
Photo editing - 15261
Data manipulation - 5904
Writing score - 7699
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 3, 4 GB 2, 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11
ROM HIOS 12 HiOS 7.6

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time - 2:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution - 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 0.3 MP) 2 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
Depth lens - 0.3 MP
Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 720p at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No -
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced January 2023 January 2022
Release date January 2023 February 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software, camera, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Tecno Spark Go 2023. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Tecno Spark 8C.

