Home > Smartphone comparison > iQOO 11 vs iPhone 13 – which one to choose?

Vivo iQOO 11 vs Apple iPhone 13

Виво IQOO 11
VS
Эпл Айфон 13
Vivo iQOO 11
Apple iPhone 13

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.78-inch Vivo iQOO 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on December 8, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 13, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 15 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo iQOO 11
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Comes with 1773 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3227 mAh
  • Has a 0.68 inch larger screen size
  • 60% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1290K versus 805K)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Shows 12% longer battery life (40:25 vs 36:13 hours)
  • Delivers 41% higher peak brightness (1178 against 834 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • 13% higher pixel density (518 vs 460 PPI)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 13
  • Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Vivo
  • Weighs 31 grams less
  • 17% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1741 and 1485 points
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5.57 mm narrower
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
iQOO 11
vs
iPhone 13

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.78 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 518 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 800 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1800 nits 1200 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 87.3% 86%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 129%
PWM - 609 Hz
Response time - 7.5 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
iQOO 11 +41%
1178 nits
iPhone 13
834 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 164.86 mm (6.49 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
Width 77.07 mm (3.03 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 8.72 mm (0.34 inches) 7.65 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 205 gramm (7.23 oz) 174 gramm (6.14 oz)
Waterproof - IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Green White, Black, Blue, Green, Red, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
iQOO 11 +2%
87.3%
iPhone 13
86%

Performance

Tests of Vivo iQOO 11 and Apple iPhone 13 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Apple A15 Bionic
Max. clock 3200 MHz 3230 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 4 + 3) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3		 - 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.24 GHz: Avalanche
L3 cache 8 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 740 Apple GPU
GPU clock - 1200 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8, 12, 16 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
iQOO 11
1485
iPhone 13 +17%
1741
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
iQOO 11 +2%
4806
iPhone 13
4689
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
iQOO 11 +60%
1290432
iPhone 13
805381
CPU - 210809
GPU - 324750
Memory - 134620
UX - 133782
Total score 1290432 805381
3DMark Wild Life Performance
iQOO 11
n/a
iPhone 13
8744
Stability - 79%
Graphics test - 52 FPS
Graphics score - 8744
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 13 iOS 15 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.1.1)
ROM Funtouch OS 13 -
OS size - 18 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3227 mAh
Charge power 120 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (83% in 15 min) Yes (54% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:22 hr 1:46 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 15:37 hr 13:11 hr
Watching video 19:09 hr 14:33 hr
Gaming 05:05 hr 05:31 hr
Standby 114 hr 123 hr
General battery life
iQOO 11 +12%
40:25 hr
iPhone 13
36:13 hr
Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking (20th and 74th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution - 4032 x 3024
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.57", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.7 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV08D10
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX372 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 13 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Focal length - 23 mm
Sensor type - Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
iQOO 11
n/a
iPhone 13
138
Video quality
iQOO 11
n/a
iPhone 13
117
Generic camera score
iQOO 11
n/a
iPhone 13
130

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
iQOO 11
n/a
iPhone 13
83.2 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced December 2022 September 2021
Release date December 2022 September 2021
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.98 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Vivo iQOO 11. But if the software, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone 13.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon) and Vivo iQOO 11
2. Apple iPhone 14 and Vivo iQOO 11
3. Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max and Apple iPhone 13
4. Apple iPhone 12 Pro and Apple iPhone 13
5. Apple iPhone XS and Apple iPhone 13
6. Apple iPhone 11 Pro and Apple iPhone 13
7. Apple iPhone 13 mini and Apple iPhone 13

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish