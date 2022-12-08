Home > Smartphone comparison > iQOO 11 vs iPhone 14 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.78-inch Vivo iQOO 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on December 8, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 14, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo iQOO 11
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Comes with 1721 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3279 mAh
  • Has a 0.68 inch larger screen size
  • 65% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1290K versus 783K)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Shows 8% longer battery life (40:25 vs 37:24 hours)
  • Delivers 39% higher peak brightness (1178 against 846 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • 13% higher pixel density (518 vs 460 PPI)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14
  • Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Vivo
  • Weighs 33 grams less
  • 17% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1741 and 1485 points
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5.57 mm narrower
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
iQOO 11
vs
iPhone 14

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.78 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 518 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 800 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1800 nits 1200 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 87.3% 86%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.5%
PWM - 60 Hz
Response time - 12 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
iQOO 11 +39%
1178 nits
iPhone 14
846 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 164.86 mm (6.49 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
Width 77.07 mm (3.03 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 8.72 mm (0.34 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 205 gramm (7.23 oz) 172 gramm (6.07 oz)
Waterproof - IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Green White, Black, Blue, Red, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
iQOO 11 +2%
87.3%
iPhone 14
86%

Performance

Tests of Vivo iQOO 11 and Apple iPhone 14 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Apple A15 Bionic
Max. clock 3200 MHz 3230 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 4 + 3) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3		 - 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.24 GHz: Avalanche
L3 cache 8 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 740 Apple GPU
GPU clock - 1200 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8, 12, 16 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
iQOO 11
1485
iPhone 14 +17%
1741
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
iQOO 11 +1%
4806
iPhone 14
4762
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
iQOO 11 +65%
1290432
iPhone 14
783542
CPU - 209437
GPU - 333181
Memory - 105776
UX - 131735
Total score 1290432 783542
3DMark Wild Life Performance
iQOO 11
n/a
iPhone 14
9517
Stability - 81%
Graphics test - 56 FPS
Graphics score - 9517
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 13 iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.1.1)
ROM Funtouch OS 13 -
OS size - 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3279 mAh
Charge power 120 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (83% in 15 min) Yes (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:22 hr 1:31 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 15:37 hr 13:45 hr
Watching video 19:09 hr 15:45 hr
Gaming 05:05 hr 05:25 hr
Standby 114 hr 122 hr
General battery life
iQOO 11 +8%
40:25 hr
iPhone 14
37:24 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution - 4032 x 3024
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.57", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.9 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV08D10
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 14 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.5 f/1.9
Focal length - 23 mm
Sensor type - CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
iQOO 11
n/a
iPhone 14
135
Video quality
iQOO 11
n/a
iPhone 14
146
Generic camera score
iQOO 11
n/a
iPhone 14
133

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
iQOO 11
n/a
iPhone 14
80.9 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced December 2022 September 2022
Release date December 2022 September 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Vivo iQOO 11. But if the software, camera, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone 14.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

