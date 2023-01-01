Home > Smartphone comparison > iQOO 11 vs 10 Pro – which one to choose?

Vivo iQOO 11 vs OnePlus 10 Pro

VS
Vivo iQOO 11
OnePlus 10 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.78-inch Vivo iQOO 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on December 8, 2022, against the OnePlus 10 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo iQOO 11
  • Shows 34% longer battery life (40:25 vs 30:10 hours)
  • Delivers 50% higher peak brightness (1175 against 784 nits)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • 29% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1291K versus 1002K)
  • The phone is 11-months newer
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 10 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 3.3x optical zoom
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • Reverse charging feature
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
iQOO 11
98
10 Pro
92
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
iQOO 11
97
10 Pro
80
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
iQOO 11
89
10 Pro
82
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
iQOO 11
77
10 Pro
73
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
iQOO 11
82
10 Pro
89
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
iQOO 11
87
10 Pro
81

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
iQOO 11
vs
10 Pro

Display

Type OLED AMOLED
Size 6.78 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1440 x 3216 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 518 ppi 525 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes Yes
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1800 nits 1300 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 87.3% 90%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.3%
PWM - 342 Hz
Response time - 11 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
iQOO 11 +50%
1175 nits
10 Pro
784 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 164.86 mm (6.49 inches) 163 mm (6.42 inches)
Width 77.07 mm (3.03 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.72 mm (0.34 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 205 g (7.23 oz) 200.5 g (7.07 oz)
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Green White, Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
iQOO 11
87.3%
10 Pro +3%
90%

Performance

Tests of Vivo iQOO 11 and OnePlus 10 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Max. clock 3200 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 8 MB 6 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 740 Adreno 730
GPU clock - 818 MHz
FLOPS - ~2236 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
iQOO 11 +51%
1486
10 Pro
984
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
iQOO 11 +39%
4823
10 Pro
3477
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
iQOO 11 +29%
1291436
10 Pro
1002932
CPU 265523 227709
GPU 579772 430176
Memory 236450 160925
UX 199190 175122
Total score 1291436 1002932
3DMark Wild Life Performance
iQOO 11 +38%
13215
10 Pro
9560
Stability 87% 64%
Graphics test 78 FPS 57 FPS
Graphics score 13215 9560
PCMark 3.0 score - 11791
AnTuTu Android Results (8th and 50th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12, 16 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5
Memory clock - 3200 MHz
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 12.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM Funtouch OS 13 OxygenOS 13
OS size - 32 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 120 W 80 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (83% in 15 min) Yes (98% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:22 hr 0:32 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 15:37 hr 10:04 hr
Watching video 19:09 hr 13:54 hr
Gaming 05:05 hr 04:58 hr
Standby 114 hr 100 hr
General battery life
iQOO 11 +34%
40:25 hr
10 Pro
30:10 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution - 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 3.3x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 150°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.57", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX789 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV08D10
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of OnePlus 10 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type - CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.74"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
iQOO 11
n/a
10 Pro
132
Video quality
iQOO 11
n/a
10 Pro
110
Generic camera score
iQOO 11
n/a
10 Pro
127

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
iQOO 11
n/a
10 Pro
88.1 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced December 2022 January 2022
Release date December 2022 January 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, battery life, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Vivo iQOO 11. But if the software, connectivity, and sound are more of a priority – go for the OnePlus 10 Pro.

