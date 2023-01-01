Vivo iQOO 11 vs OnePlus 10 Pro VS Vivo iQOO 11 OnePlus 10 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.78-inch Vivo iQOO 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on December 8, 2022, against the OnePlus 10 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo iQOO 11

Delivers 50% higher peak brightness (1175 against 784 nits)

Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS

29% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1291K versus 1002K)

The phone is 11-months newer

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the OnePlus 10 Pro The rear camera has a 3.3x optical zoom

Supports wireless charging up to 50W

Reverse charging feature

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type OLED AMOLED Size 6.78 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1440 x 3216 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 518 ppi 525 ppi Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes Yes Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1800 nits 1300 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 87.3% 90% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 98.3% PWM - 342 Hz Response time - 11 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) iQOO 11 +50% 1175 nits 10 Pro 784 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 164.86 mm (6.49 inches) 163 mm (6.42 inches) Width 77.07 mm (3.03 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 8.72 mm (0.34 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 205 g (7.23 oz) 200.5 g (7.07 oz) Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Green White, Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio iQOO 11 87.3% 10 Pro +3% 90%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12, 16 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5 Memory clock - 3200 MHz Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 12.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM Funtouch OS 13 OxygenOS 13 OS size - 32 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 120 W 80 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (50 W) Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (83% in 15 min) Yes (98% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:22 hr 0:32 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 15:37 hr 10:04 hr Watching video 19:09 hr 13:54 hr Gaming 05:05 hr 04:58 hr Standby 114 hr 100 hr General battery life iQOO 11 +34% 40:25 hr 10 Pro 30:10 hr Smartphone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution - 8000 x 6000 Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 3.3x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 1920 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens - 150° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.57", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX789 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.5

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Phase autofocus

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 77 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV08D10

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of OnePlus 10 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2 Pixel size - 0.8 microns Sensor type - CMOS Sensor size - 1/2.74" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality iQOO 11 n/a 10 Pro 132 Video quality iQOO 11 n/a 10 Pro 110 Generic camera score iQOO 11 n/a 10 Pro 127

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos - Yes Speakers test Max. loudness iQOO 11 n/a 10 Pro 88.1 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced December 2022 January 2022 Release date December 2022 January 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, performance, battery life, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Vivo iQOO 11. But if the software, connectivity, and sound are more of a priority – go for the OnePlus 10 Pro.