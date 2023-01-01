Vivo iQOO 11 vs OnePlus 10R VS Vivo iQOO 11 OnePlus 10R Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.78-inch Vivo iQOO 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on December 8, 2022, against the OnePlus 10R, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo iQOO 11 63% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1291K versus 793K)

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type OLED AMOLED Size 6.78 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 518 ppi 394 ppi Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes No Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1800 nits 950 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 87.3% 87.6% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Peak brightness test (auto) iQOO 11 1175 nits OnePlus 10R n/a

Design and build Height 164.86 mm (6.49 inches) 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) Width 77.07 mm (3.03 inches) 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) Thickness 8.72 mm (0.34 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 205 g (7.23 oz) 186 g (6.56 oz) Waterproof - No Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Metal Plastic Colors White, Black, Green Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio iQOO 11 87.3% OnePlus 10R 87.6%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12, 16 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5 Memory clock - 3200 MHz Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM Funtouch OS 13 OxygenOS 13

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 120 W 80 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (83% in 15 min) Yes (50% in 14 min) Full charging time 0:22 hr 0:33 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 15:37 hr - Watching video 19:09 hr - Gaming 05:05 hr - Standby 114 hr - General battery life iQOO 11 40:25 hr OnePlus 10R n/a Smartphones With the Best Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution - 8192 x 6144 Zoom Optical, 2x Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 30FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 1920 FPS (1080p) 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens - 120° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.57", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.5

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Phase autofocus

- Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV08D10

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 15 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.4 Focal length - 26 mm Pixel size - 1 microns Sensor type - ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size - 1/3.09" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 12 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos - No

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced December 2022 April 2022 Release date December 2022 May 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo iQOO 11 is definitely a better buy.