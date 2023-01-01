Home > Smartphone comparison > iQOO 11 vs OnePlus 10R – which one to choose?

Vivo iQOO 11 vs OnePlus 10R

Виво IQOO 11
VS
Ванплас 10R
Vivo iQOO 11
OnePlus 10R

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.78-inch Vivo iQOO 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on December 8, 2022, against the OnePlus 10R, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo iQOO 11
  • 63% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1291K versus 793K)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • 31% higher pixel density (518 vs 394 PPI)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • Faster storage type - UFS 4.0 versus UFS 3.1
  • The phone is 7-months newer
  • 48% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1486 and 1002 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 10R
  • Weighs 19 grams less
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
iQOO 11
vs
OnePlus 10R

Display

Type OLED AMOLED
Size 6.78 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 518 ppi 394 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1800 nits 950 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 87.3% 87.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Peak brightness test (auto)
iQOO 11
1175 nits
OnePlus 10R
n/a

Design and build

Height 164.86 mm (6.49 inches) 163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
Width 77.07 mm (3.03 inches) 75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 8.72 mm (0.34 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 205 g (7.23 oz) 186 g (6.56 oz)
Waterproof - No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Green Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
iQOO 11
87.3%
OnePlus 10R
87.6%

Performance

Tests of Vivo iQOO 11 and OnePlus 10R in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max
Max. clock 3200 MHz 2850 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache 8 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 740 Mali-G610 MC6
GPU clock - 860 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
iQOO 11 +48%
1486
OnePlus 10R
1002
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
iQOO 11 +29%
4823
OnePlus 10R
3752
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
iQOO 11 +63%
1291436
OnePlus 10R
793202
CPU 265523 194198
GPU 579772 309422
Memory 236450 146279
UX 199190 136103
Total score 1291436 793202
3DMark Wild Life Performance
iQOO 11 +135%
13215
OnePlus 10R
5621
Stability 87% 99%
Graphics test 78 FPS 33 FPS
Graphics score 13215 5621
PCMark 3.0 score - 11085
AnTuTu Phone Scores (8th and 115th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12, 16 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5
Memory clock - 3200 MHz
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM Funtouch OS 13 OxygenOS 13

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 120 W 80 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (83% in 15 min) Yes (50% in 14 min)
Full charging time 0:22 hr 0:33 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 15:37 hr -
Watching video 19:09 hr -
Gaming 05:05 hr -
Standby 114 hr -
General battery life
iQOO 11
40:25 hr
OnePlus 10R
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution - 8192 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (1080p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.57", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV08D10
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 15 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.4
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type - ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.09"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 12
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - No

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced December 2022 April 2022
Release date December 2022 May 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo iQOO 11 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy S22 vs Vivo iQOO 11
2. Samsung Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon) vs Vivo iQOO 11
3. Xiaomi 13 vs Vivo iQOO 11
4. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G vs OnePlus 10R
5. Xiaomi 11T Pro vs OnePlus 10R
6. OnePlus Nord 2T vs OnePlus 10R
7. Nothing Phone (1) vs OnePlus 10R
8. OnePlus Ace vs OnePlus 10R
Compare other phones (1000+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish