Vivo iQOO 11 vs OnePlus 10T 5G

VS
Vivo iQOO 11
OnePlus 10T 5G

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.78-inch Vivo iQOO 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on December 8, 2022, against the OnePlus 10T 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo iQOO 11
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Shows 22% longer battery life (40:25 vs 33:09 hours)
  • 31% higher pixel density (518 vs 394 PPI)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Delivers 42% higher peak brightness (1175 against 825 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • 24% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1291K versus 1040K)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
iQOO 11
98
10T 5G
88
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
iQOO 11
97
10T 5G
88
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
iQOO 11
89
10T 5G
80
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
iQOO 11
77
10T 5G
70
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
iQOO 11
82
10T 5G
82
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
iQOO 11
87
10T 5G
81

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
iQOO 11
vs
10T 5G

Display

Type OLED AMOLED
Size 6.78 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20.1:9
PPI 518 ppi 394 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes Yes
Max rated brightness 500 nits 600 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1800 nits 950 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 87.3% 87.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.6%
PWM - 360 Hz
Response time - 1 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
iQOO 11 +42%
1175 nits
10T 5G
825 nits
Design and build

Height 164.86 mm (6.49 inches) 163 mm (6.42 inches)
Width 77.07 mm (3.03 inches) 75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 8.72 mm (0.34 inches) 8.75 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 205 g (7.23 oz) 203.5 g (7.18 oz)
Waterproof - IP54
Advanced cooling - Vapor chamber
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Green Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
iQOO 11
87.3%
10T 5G +1%
87.9%

Performance

Tests of Vivo iQOO 11 and OnePlus 10T 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
Max. clock 3200 MHz 3190 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 8 MB 6 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 740 Adreno 730
GPU clock - 900 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
iQOO 11 +12%
1486
10T 5G
1327
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
iQOO 11 +23%
4823
10T 5G
3922
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
iQOO 11 +24%
1291436
10T 5G
1040306
CPU 265523 254517
GPU 579772 453122
Memory 236450 151409
UX 199190 173588
Total score 1291436 1040306
3DMark Wild Life Performance
iQOO 11 +27%
13215
10T 5G
10407
Stability 87% 95%
Graphics test 78 FPS 62 FPS
Graphics score 13215 10407
Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12, 16 GB 8, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5
Memory clock - 3200 MHz
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM Funtouch OS 13 OxygenOS 13

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4800 mAh
Charge power 120 W 150 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (83% in 15 min) Yes (68% in 13 min)
Full charging time 0:22 hr 0:19 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 15:37 hr 11:17 hr
Watching video 19:09 hr 16:57 hr
Gaming 05:05 hr 05:37 hr
Standby 114 hr 97 hr
General battery life
iQOO 11 +22%
40:25 hr
10T 5G
33:09 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (1080p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 119°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.57", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV08D10
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.4
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type - ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
iQOO 11
n/a
10T 5G
84 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced December 2022 August 2022
Release date December 2022 August 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Conclusion

If the display, performance, battery life, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Vivo iQOO 11. But if the software and sound are more of a priority – go for the OnePlus 10T 5G.

