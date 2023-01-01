Vivo iQOO 11 vs OnePlus 10T 5G VS Vivo iQOO 11 OnePlus 10T 5G Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.78-inch Vivo iQOO 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on December 8, 2022, against the OnePlus 10T 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

Shows 22% longer battery life (40:25 vs 33:09 hours)

31% higher pixel density (518 vs 394 PPI)

Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz

Delivers 42% higher peak brightness (1175 against 825 nits)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS

24% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1291K versus 1040K)

Has a built-in infrared port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type OLED AMOLED Size 6.78 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20.1:9 PPI 518 ppi 394 ppi Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes Yes Max rated brightness 500 nits 600 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1800 nits 950 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 87.3% 87.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 99.6% PWM - 360 Hz Response time - 1 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) iQOO 11 +42% 1175 nits 10T 5G 825 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 164.86 mm (6.49 inches) 163 mm (6.42 inches) Width 77.07 mm (3.03 inches) 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) Thickness 8.72 mm (0.34 inches) 8.75 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 205 g (7.23 oz) 203.5 g (7.18 oz) Waterproof - IP54 Advanced cooling - Vapor chamber Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Plastic Colors White, Black, Green Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio iQOO 11 87.3% 10T 5G +1% 87.9%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12, 16 GB 8, 16 GB Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5 Memory clock - 3200 MHz Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM Funtouch OS 13 OxygenOS 13

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4800 mAh Charge power 120 W 150 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (83% in 15 min) Yes (68% in 13 min) Full charging time 0:22 hr 0:19 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 15:37 hr 11:17 hr Watching video 19:09 hr 16:57 hr Gaming 05:05 hr 05:37 hr Standby 114 hr 97 hr General battery life iQOO 11 +22% 40:25 hr 10T 5G 33:09 hr Smartphones With the Best Battery Life (22nd and 150th place)

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Zoom Optical, 2x Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 30FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 1920 FPS (1080p) 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens - 119° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.57", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.5

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Phase autofocus

- Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV08D10

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.4 Focal length - 26 mm Pixel size - 1 microns Sensor type - ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size - 1/3.1" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos - Yes Speakers test Max. loudness iQOO 11 n/a 10T 5G 84 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced December 2022 August 2022 Release date December 2022 August 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, performance, battery life, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Vivo iQOO 11. But if the software and sound are more of a priority – go for the OnePlus 10T 5G.