Vivo iQOO 11 vs OnePlus 11R
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.78-inch Vivo iQOO 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on December 8, 2022, against the OnePlus 11R, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Vivo iQOO 11
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
- Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
- 24% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1291K versus 1040K)
- 15% higher pixel density (518 vs 451 PPI)
- Faster storage type - UFS 4.0 versus UFS 3.1
- 12% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1486 and 1321 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
98
94
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
97
87
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
89
84
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
77
71
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
82
83
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
87
82
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.78 inches
|6.74 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3200 pixels
|1240 x 2772 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20.1:9
|PPI
|518 ppi
|451 ppi
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|Yes
|No
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|500 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1800 nits
|1450 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|87.3%
|90%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Design and build
|Height
|164.86 mm (6.49 inches)
|163.34 mm (6.43 inches)
|Width
|77.07 mm (3.03 inches)
|74.43 mm (2.93 inches)
|Thickness
|8.72 mm (0.34 inches)
|8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|205 g (7.23 oz)
|204 g (7.2 oz)
|Waterproof
|-
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Green
|Black, Silver
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
|Max. clock
|3200 MHz
|3190 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|6 MB
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 740
|Adreno 730
|GPU clock
|-
|900 MHz
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
iQOO 11 +12%
1486
1321
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
iQOO 11 +13%
4823
4256
|CPU
|265523
|-
|GPU
|579772
|-
|Memory
|236450
|-
|UX
|199190
|-
|Total score
|1291436
|1040151
|Stability
|87%
|-
|Graphics test
|78 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|13215
|-
AnTuTu Smartphone Scores (8th and 32nd place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Memory
|RAM size
|8, 12, 16 GB
|8, 16 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5X
|LPDDR5X
|Channels
|4
|4
|Storage size
|128, 256, 512 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 4.0
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android 13
|ROM
|Funtouch OS 13
|OxygenOS 13
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|120 W
|100 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (83% in 15 min)
|Yes
|Full charging time
|0:22 hr
|-
|Web browsing
|15:37 hr
|-
|Watching video
|19:09 hr
|-
|Gaming
|05:05 hr
|-
|Standby
|114 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|1920 FPS (1080p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.57", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Phase autofocus
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV08D10
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV08D10 (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|-
|24 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|-
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/3.09"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|-
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|December 2022
|February 2023
|Release date
|December 2022
|February 2023
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, battery life, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Vivo iQOO 11. But if the software and sound are more of a priority – go for the OnePlus 11R.
