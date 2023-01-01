Vivo iQOO 11 vs OnePlus 9RT
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.78-inch Vivo iQOO 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on December 8, 2022, against the OnePlus 9RT, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G and came out 14 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Vivo iQOO 11
- 68% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1291K versus 766K)
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- 30% higher pixel density (518 vs 397 PPI)
- Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
- The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
- Has a built-in infrared port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
98
85
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
97
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
89
77
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
77
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
82
82
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
87
74
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.78 inches
|6.62 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3200 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|518 ppi
|397 ppi
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|Yes
|No
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|500 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1800 nits
|1300 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|87.3%
|87.9%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Design and build
|Height
|164.86 mm (6.49 inches)
|162.2 mm (6.39 inches)
|Width
|77.07 mm (3.03 inches)
|74.6 mm (2.94 inches)
|Thickness
|8.72 mm (0.34 inches)
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|205 g (7.23 oz)
|198.5 g (7 oz)
|Waterproof
|-
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Green
|Black, Silver, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G
|Max. clock
|3200 MHz
|2840 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 740
|Adreno 660
|GPU clock
|-
|840 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~1720 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
iQOO 11 +58%
1486
939
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
iQOO 11 +44%
4823
3358
|CPU
|265523
|173969
|GPU
|579772
|313467
|Memory
|236450
|124024
|UX
|199190
|153627
|Total score
|1291436
|766516
|Stability
|87%
|66%
|Graphics test
|78 FPS
|34 FPS
|Graphics score
|13215
|5792
AnTuTu 9 Ranking (8th and 131st place)
Memory
|RAM size
|8, 12, 16 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5X
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|-
|2750 MHz
|Channels
|4
|4
|Storage size
|128, 256, 512 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 4.0
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|ROM
|Funtouch OS 13
|OxygenOS 13
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|120 W
|65 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (83% in 15 min)
|Yes (50% in 15 min)
|Full charging time
|0:22 hr
|0:38 hr
|Web browsing
|15:37 hr
|-
|Watching video
|19:09 hr
|-
|Gaming
|05:05 hr
|-
|Standby
|114 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|8700 x 5800
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|1920 FPS (1080p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|123°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.57", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Phase autofocus
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV08D10
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|-
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|-
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/3.06"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|December 2022
|October 2021
|Release date
|December 2022
|October 2021
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo iQOO 11 is definitely a better buy.
