Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.78-inch Vivo iQOO 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on December 8, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy S22, which is powered by Exynos 2200 and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.