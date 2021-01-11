Home > Smartphone comparison > iQOO 7 vs iPhone 11 – which one to choose?

Vivo iQOO 7 vs Apple iPhone 11

Виво iQOO 7
VS
Эпл Айфон 11
Vivo iQOO 7
Apple iPhone 11

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.62-inch Vivo iQOO 7 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on January 11, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 11, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 16 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo iQOO 7
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has a 0.52 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 890 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3110 mAh
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • 45% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (751K versus 516K)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer
  • Thinner bezels – 7.6% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Vivo
  • Stereo speakers
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 21% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1325 and 1098 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
iQOO 7
100
iPhone 11
85
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
iQOO 7
vs
iPhone 11

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.62 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 828 x 1792 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.8:9 19.5:9
PPI 394 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 86.6% 79%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.8%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 24.8 ms
Contrast - 999:1
Max. Brightness
iQOO 7
n/a
iPhone 11
641 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 162.2 mm (6.39 inches) 150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 209.5 gramm (7.39 oz) 194 gramm (6.84 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Gray, Blue White, Black, Green, Red, Purple, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
iQOO 7 +10%
86.6%
iPhone 11
79%

Performance

Tests of Vivo iQOO 7 and Apple iPhone 11 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Apple A13 Bionic
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2650 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Apple A13 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 840 MHz -
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~736 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
iQOO 7
1098
iPhone 11 +21%
1325
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
iQOO 7 +8%
3759
iPhone 11
3470
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
iQOO 7
n/a
iPhone 11
449407
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
iQOO 7 +45%
751597
iPhone 11
516762

Software

Operating system Android 11 iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
ROM OriginOS -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3110 mAh
Charge power 120 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 15 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:15 hr 1:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
iQOO 7
n/a
iPhone 11
15:29 hr
Watching videos (Player)
iQOO 7
n/a
iPhone 11
18:43 hr
Talk (3G)
iQOO 7
n/a
iPhone 11
17:45 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 13 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX598 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Samsung S5K3L6 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 11 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length - 23 mm
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
iQOO 7
n/a
iPhone 11
129
Video quality
iQOO 7
n/a
iPhone 11
109
Generic camera score
iQOO 7
n/a
iPhone 11
119

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 22 18
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
iQOO 7
n/a
iPhone 11
83.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced January 2021 September 2019
Release date January 2021 September 2019
Launch price - ~ 750 USD
SAR (head) - 0.95 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, camera, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Vivo iQOO 7. But if the software, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone 11.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 2

Related comparisons

1. Vivo iQOO 7 and Xiaomi Mi 11
2. Apple iPhone 11 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
3. Apple iPhone 11 and Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro
4. Apple iPhone 11 and Apple iPhone XS
5. Apple iPhone 11 and Apple iPhone 11 Pro
6. Apple iPhone 11 and Xiaomi Mi Note 10

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish