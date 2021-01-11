Home > Smartphone comparison > iQOO 7 vs Pixel 4a 5G – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.62-inch Vivo iQOO 7 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on January 11, 2021, against the Google Pixel 4a 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo iQOO 7
  • 2.8x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (738K versus 264K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Has a 0.42 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 4a 5G
  • Weighs 41.5 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
iQOO 7
vs
Pixel 4a 5G

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.62 inches 6.2 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.8:9 19.5:9
PPI 394 ppi 413 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 86.6% 84.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 96.9%
PWM - 250 Hz
Response time - 6.4 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
iQOO 7
n/a
Pixel 4a 5G
683 nits

Design and build

Height 162.2 mm (6.39 inches) 153.9 mm (6.06 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 74 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 209.5 gramm (7.39 oz) 168 gramm (5.93 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Blue Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
iQOO 7 +3%
86.6%
Pixel 4a 5G
84.1%

Performance

Tests of Vivo iQOO 7 and Google Pixel 4a 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 1 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Adreno 620
GPU clock 840 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~582 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
iQOO 7 +91%
1115
Pixel 4a 5G
583
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
iQOO 7 +113%
3779
Pixel 4a 5G
1776
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
iQOO 7 +179%
738185
Pixel 4a 5G
264263
AnTuTu 9 Android Ranking (6th and 83rd place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM OriginOS Stock Android
OS size - 14.8 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3885 mAh
Charge power 120 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 15 min) Yes (45% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:15 hr 1:40 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 107°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 13 MP) 2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX598 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Samsung S5K3L6 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 22 24
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
iQOO 7
n/a
Pixel 4a 5G
90.5 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced January 2021 September 2020
Release date January 2021 November 2020
Launch price - ~ 450 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo iQOO 7 is definitely a better buy.

