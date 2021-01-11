Home > Smartphone comparison > iQOO 7 vs Honor 20 Pro – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.62-inch Vivo iQOO 7 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on January 11, 2021, against the Huawei Honor 20 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 20 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo iQOO 7
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 80% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (757K versus 421K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Has a 0.36 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 1-year and 8-months newer
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 20 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Weighs 27.5 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
iQOO 7
vs
Honor 20 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.62 inches 6.26 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.8:9 19.5:9
PPI 394 ppi 412 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 86.6% 84.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Display tests
RGB color space - 100%
PWM - 333 Hz
Response time - 33 ms
Max. Brightness
iQOO 7
n/a
Honor 20 Pro
491 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 162.2 mm (6.39 inches) 154.6 mm (6.09 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 209.5 gramm (7.39 oz) 182 gramm (6.42 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Gray, Blue Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
iQOO 7 +3%
86.6%
Honor 20 Pro
84.1%

Performance

Tests of Vivo iQOO 7 and Huawei Honor 20 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 HiSilicon Kirin 980
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Mali G76 MP10
GPU clock 840 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~691 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
iQOO 7 +57%
1125
Honor 20 Pro
718
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
iQOO 7 +50%
3849
Honor 20 Pro
2572
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
iQOO 7
n/a
Honor 20 Pro
310444
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
iQOO 7 +80%
757770
Honor 20 Pro
421515

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM OriginOS Magic 4.0
OS size - 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 120 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 15 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:15 hr 1:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
iQOO 7
n/a
Honor 20 Pro
15:13 hr
Watching videos (Player)
iQOO 7
n/a
Honor 20 Pro
15:00 hr
Talk (3G)
iQOO 7
n/a
Honor 20 Pro
29:18 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 3x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 117°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 13 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX598 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.4
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Samsung S5K3L6 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Huawei Honor 20 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 22 21
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
iQOO 7
n/a
Honor 20 Pro
84.9 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced January 2021 May 2019
Release date January 2021 June 2019
Launch price - ~ 437 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo iQOO 7 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

