Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.62-inch Vivo iQOO 7 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on January 11, 2021, against the Huawei Honor 20 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 20 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.