Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.62-inch Vivo iQOO 7 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on January 11, 2021, against the OnePlus Nord 2 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo iQOO 7
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • 35% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1095 and 812 points
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord 2 5G
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4000 mAh
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 20.5 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
iQOO 7
100
Nord 2 5G
87
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
iQOO 7
vs
Nord 2 5G

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.62 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.8:9 20:9
PPI 394 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 86.6% 85.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
iQOO 7
n/a
Nord 2 5G
624 nits

Design and build

Height 162.2 mm (6.39 inches) 158.9 mm (6.26 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 209.5 gramm (7.39 oz) 189 gramm (6.67 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Blue Gray, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
iQOO 7 +1%
86.6%
Nord 2 5G
85.8%

Performance

Tests of Vivo iQOO 7 and OnePlus Nord 2 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G
Max. clock 2840 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Mali-G77 MC9
GPU clock 840 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6, 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
iQOO 7 +35%
1095
Nord 2 5G
812
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
iQOO 7 +34%
3745
Nord 2 5G
2792
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
iQOO 7
738062
Nord 2 5G
n/a

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM OriginOS OxygenOS 11.3

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 120 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 15 min) Yes (98% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:15 hr 0:31 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
iQOO 7
n/a
Nord 2 5G
16:24 hr
Watching videos (Player)
iQOO 7
n/a
Nord 2 5G
16:02 hr
Talk (3G)
iQOO 7
n/a
Nord 2 5G
24:55 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8700 x 5800
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 119°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 13 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX598 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Samsung S5K3L6 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.5
Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 22 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced January 2021 July 2021
Release date January 2021 July 2021
Launch price - ~ 369 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Vivo iQOO 7. But if the software, battery life, and sound are more of a priority – go for the OnePlus Nord 2 5G.

