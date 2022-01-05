Home > Smartphone comparison > iQOO 9 Pro vs Pixel 6 – which one to choose?

Vivo iQOO 9 Pro vs Google Pixel 6

VS
Vivo iQOO 9 Pro
Google Pixel 6

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.78-inch Vivo iQOO 9 Pro (with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on January 5, 2022, against the Google Pixel 6, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo iQOO 9 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 2.5x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 26% higher pixel density (518 vs 411 PPI)
  • Has a 0.38 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • 31% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (938K versus 717K)
  • Delivers 18% higher maximum brightness (995 against 845 nits)
  • Thinner bezels – 6.2% more screen real estate
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
iQOO 9 Pro
vs
Pixel 6

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.78 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 518 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 83.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.8%
PWM - 397 Hz
Response time - 5 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
iQOO 9 Pro +18%
995 nits
Pixel 6
845 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 164.8 mm (6.49 inches) 158.6 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 204 gramm (7.2 oz) 207 gramm (7.3 oz)
Waterproof Yes IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black Black, Blue, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
iQOO 9 Pro +7%
89.6%
Pixel 6
83.4%

Performance

Tests of Vivo iQOO 9 Pro and Google Pixel 6 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Google Tensor
Max. clock 3000 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Mali-G78 MP20
GPU clock 818 MHz 848 MHz
FLOPS - ~2171 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
iQOO 9 Pro +20%
1229
Pixel 6
1021
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
iQOO 9 Pro +28%
3677
Pixel 6
2881
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
iQOO 9 Pro +31%
938829
Pixel 6
717527
CPU 227364 187698
GPU 436649 298218
Memory 159015 100887
UX 152775 137683
Total score 938829 717527
3DMark Wild Life Performance
iQOO 9 Pro
n/a
Pixel 6
6466
Stability - 55%
Graphics test - 38 FPS
Graphics score - 6466
PCMark 3.0 score - 10520
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM Funtouch OS 12 Stock Android
OS size - 17.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4700 mAh 4614 mAh
Charge power 120 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (21 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 8 min) Yes (41% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:21 hr 1:53 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:00 hr 08:58 hr
Watching video 12:40 hr 16:38 hr
Gaming 05:07 hr 05:24 hr
Standby 90 hr 92 hr
General battery life
iQOO 9 Pro +1%
30:28 hr
Pixel 6
30:01 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8700 x 5800
Zoom Optical, 2.5x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 150° 114°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 16 MP + 50 MP) 2 (50 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Sensor: 1/1.57", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 60 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3P9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 15 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 6 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3840 x 2160
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
iQOO 9 Pro
n/a
Pixel 6
86.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced January 2022 October 2021
Release date January 2022 October 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display and performance are more important to you, then choose the Vivo iQOO 9 Pro. But if the connectivity, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Google Pixel 6.

