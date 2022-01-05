Vivo iQOO 9 Pro vs Google Pixel 6
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.78-inch Vivo iQOO 9 Pro (with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on January 5, 2022, against the Google Pixel 6, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Vivo iQOO 9 Pro
- The rear camera has a 2.5x optical zoom
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- 26% higher pixel density (518 vs 411 PPI)
- Has a 0.38 inch larger screen size
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- 31% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (938K versus 717K)
- Delivers 18% higher maximum brightness (995 against 845 nits)
- Thinner bezels – 6.2% more screen real estate
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
98
85
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
93
78
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
81
79
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
78
75
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
87
92
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
85
80
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.78 inches
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3200 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|518 ppi
|411 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89.6%
|83.4%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|99.8%
|PWM
|-
|397 Hz
|Response time
|-
|5 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|164.8 mm (6.49 inches)
|158.6 mm (6.24 inches)
|Width
|75.2 mm (2.96 inches)
|74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
|Thickness
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|204 gramm (7.2 oz)
|207 gramm (7.3 oz)
|Waterproof
|Yes
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black
|Black, Blue, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
|Google Tensor
|Max. clock
|3000 MHz
|2800 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 730
|Mali-G78 MP20
|GPU clock
|818 MHz
|848 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~2171 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|256, 512 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
iQOO 9 Pro +20%
1229
1021
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
iQOO 9 Pro +28%
3677
2881
|CPU
|227364
|187698
|GPU
|436649
|298218
|Memory
|159015
|100887
|UX
|152775
|137683
|Total score
|938829
|717527
|Stability
|-
|55%
|Graphics test
|-
|38 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|6466
|PCMark 3.0 score
|-
|10520
AnTuTu Benchmark Smartphone Scores (12th and 70th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 12
|ROM
|Funtouch OS 12
|Stock Android
|OS size
|-
|17.6 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4700 mAh
|4614 mAh
|Charge power
|120 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (50 W)
|Yes (21 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 8 min)
|Yes (41% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:21 hr
|1:53 hr
|Web browsing
|12:00 hr
|08:58 hr
|Watching video
|12:40 hr
|16:38 hr
|Gaming
|05:07 hr
|05:24 hr
|Standby
|90 hr
|92 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8700 x 5800
|8700 x 5800
|Zoom
|Optical, 2.5x
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|150°
|114°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 16 MP + 50 MP)
|2 (50 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Sensor: 1/1.57", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 60 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3P9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 15 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Google Pixel 6 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|3840 x 2160
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|-
|24 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
144
Video quality
115
Generic camera score
132
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|January 2022
|October 2021
|Release date
|January 2022
|October 2021
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display and performance are more important to you, then choose the Vivo iQOO 9 Pro. But if the connectivity, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Google Pixel 6.
