Vivo iQOO 9 Pro vs Motorola Edge+ (2022)

VS
Vivo iQOO 9 Pro
Motorola Edge+ (2022)

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.78-inch Vivo iQOO 9 Pro (with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on January 5, 2022, against the Motorola Edge+ (2022), which is powered by Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo iQOO 9 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 2.5x optical zoom
  • Shows 21% longer battery life (97 vs 80 hours)
  • Delivers 46% higher maximum brightness (1007 against 688 nits)
  • 32% higher pixel density (518 vs 393 PPI)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge+ (2022)
  • Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
iQOO 9 Pro
vs
Edge+ (2022)

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.78 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 518 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 87.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
iQOO 9 Pro +46%
1007 nits
Edge+ (2022)
688 nits

Design and build

Height 164.8 mm (6.49 inches) 163.06 mm (6.42 inches)
Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) 75.95 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.79 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 204 gramm (7.2 oz) 196 gramm (6.91 oz)
Waterproof Yes IP52
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black White, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
iQOO 9 Pro +3%
89.6%
Edge+ (2022)
87.4%

Performance

Tests of Vivo iQOO 9 Pro and Motorola Edge+ (2022) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Max. clock 3000 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Adreno 730
GPU clock 818 MHz 818 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
iQOO 9 Pro +2%
1237
Edge+ (2022)
1207
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
iQOO 9 Pro +1%
3723
Edge+ (2022)
3692
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
CPU 227364 -
GPU 436649 -
Memory 159015 -
UX 152775 -
Total score 953494 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM Funtouch OS 12 -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4700 mAh 4800 mAh
Charge power 120 W 68 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 8 min) Yes (50% in 17 min)
Full charging time 0:21 hr 0:53 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
iQOO 9 Pro +27%
15:20 hr
Edge+ (2022)
12:00 hr
Watching videos (Player)
iQOO 9 Pro
15:58 hr
Edge+ (2022) +3%
16:12 hr
Talk (3G)
iQOO 9 Pro +31%
25:55 hr
Edge+ (2022)
19:52 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8700 x 5800
Zoom Optical, 2.5x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 150° 114°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 16 MP + 50 MP) 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Sensor: 1/1.57", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.55", OmniVision OV50A (CMOS)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 60 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3P9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 15 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 60 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 10000 x 6000
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Pixel size - 0.6 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced January 2022 January 2022
Release date January 2022 March 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Vivo iQOO 9 Pro. But if the design and sound are more of a priority – go for the Motorola Edge+ (2022).

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
