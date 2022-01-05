Vivo iQOO 9 Pro vs Motorola Edge+ (2022)
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.78-inch Vivo iQOO 9 Pro (with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on January 5, 2022, against the Motorola Edge+ (2022), which is powered by Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Vivo iQOO 9 Pro
- The rear camera has a 2.5x optical zoom
- Shows 21% longer battery life (97 vs 80 hours)
- Delivers 46% higher maximum brightness (1007 against 688 nits)
- 32% higher pixel density (518 vs 393 PPI)
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge+ (2022)
- Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
- Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
98
88
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
95
90
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
82
77
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
78
80
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
87
89
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
86
83
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.78 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3200 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|518 ppi
|393 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|144 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89.6%
|87.4%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Design and build
|Height
|164.8 mm (6.49 inches)
|163.06 mm (6.42 inches)
|Width
|75.2 mm (2.96 inches)
|75.95 mm (2.99 inches)
|Thickness
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.79 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|204 gramm (7.2 oz)
|196 gramm (6.91 oz)
|Waterproof
|Yes
|IP52
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black
|White, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
|Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
|Max. clock
|3000 MHz
|3000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 730
|Adreno 730
|GPU clock
|818 MHz
|818 MHz
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|256, 512 GB
|128, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
iQOO 9 Pro +2%
1237
1207
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
iQOO 9 Pro +1%
3723
3692
|CPU
|227364
|-
|GPU
|436649
|-
|Memory
|159015
|-
|UX
|152775
|-
|Total score
|953494
|-
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 12
|ROM
|Funtouch OS 12
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4700 mAh
|4800 mAh
|Charge power
|120 W
|68 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (50 W)
|Yes (15 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 8 min)
|Yes (50% in 17 min)
|Full charging time
|0:21 hr
|0:53 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
iQOO 9 Pro +27%
15:20 hr
12:00 hr
Watching videos (Player)
15:58 hr
Edge+ (2022) +3%
16:12 hr
Talk (3G)
iQOO 9 Pro +31%
25:55 hr
19:52 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8700 x 5800
|8700 x 5800
|Zoom
|Optical, 2.5x
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 24FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|150°
|114°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 16 MP + 50 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Sensor: 1/1.57", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.55", OmniVision OV50A (CMOS)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 60 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3P9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 15 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|60 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|10000 x 6000
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.2
|Pixel size
|-
|0.6 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|January 2022
|January 2022
|Release date
|January 2022
|March 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, performance, and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Vivo iQOO 9 Pro. But if the design and sound are more of a priority – go for the Motorola Edge+ (2022).
