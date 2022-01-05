Home > Smartphone comparison > iQOO 9 Pro vs Edge 30 Fusion – which one to choose?

Vivo iQOO 9 Pro vs Motorola Edge 30 Fusion

Виво IQOO 9 Про
VS
Моторола Єдж 30 Fusion
Vivo iQOO 9 Pro
Motorola Edge 30 Fusion

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.78-inch Vivo iQOO 9 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on January 5, 2022, against the Motorola Edge 30 Fusion, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo iQOO 9 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 2.5x optical zoom
  • 29% higher pixel density (518 vs 402 PPI)
  • Shows 9% longer battery life (29:38 vs 27:11 hours)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4700 vs 4400 mAh
  • 15% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (944K versus 820K)
  • Reverse charging feature
  • 14% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1220 and 1069 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 30 Fusion
  • Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • The phone is 8-months newer
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 29 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
iQOO 9 Pro
vs
Edge 30 Fusion

Display

Type AMOLED POLED
Size 6.78 inches 6.55 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 518 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 600 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1500 nits 1100 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 90.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Peak brightness test (auto)
iQOO 9 Pro +6%
996 nits
Edge 30 Fusion
939 nits

Design and build

Height 164.8 mm (6.49 inches) 158.48 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) 71.99 mm (2.83 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 7.45 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 204 gramm (7.2 oz) 175 gramm (6.17 oz)
Waterproof Yes IP52
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black White, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
iQOO 9 Pro
89.6%
Edge 30 Fusion +1%
90.8%

Performance

Tests of Vivo iQOO 9 Pro and Motorola Edge 30 Fusion in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus
Max. clock 3000 MHz 2990 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.995 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache 6 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Adreno 660
GPU clock 818 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS ~2236 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz -
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
iQOO 9 Pro +14%
1220
Edge 30 Fusion
1069
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
iQOO 9 Pro +8%
3692
Edge 30 Fusion
3426
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
iQOO 9 Pro +15%
944168
Edge 30 Fusion
820258
CPU 227364 -
GPU 436649 -
Memory 159015 -
UX 152775 -
Total score 944168 820258
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 78% -
Graphics test 57 FPS -
Graphics score 9560 -
PCMark 3.0 score 11365 -
AnTuTu 9 Android Rating (34th and 57th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM Funtouch OS 12 -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4700 mAh 4400 mAh
Charge power 120 W 68 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 8 min) Yes (82% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:21 hr 0:52 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:09 hr 09:42 hr
Watching video 12:40 hr 11:35 hr
Gaming 05:13 hr 04:56 hr
Standby 90 hr 88 hr
General battery life
iQOO 9 Pro +9%
29:38 hr
Edge 30 Fusion
27:11 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8192 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 2.5x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 150° 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 16 MP + 50 MP) 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Sensor: 1/1.57", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.55", Omnivision OV50A
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 60 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3P9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 15 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.5
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced January 2022 September 2022
Release date January 2022 September 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Vivo iQOO 9 Pro. But if the design and sound are more of a priority – go for the Motorola Edge 30 Fusion.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

