Home > Smartphone comparison > iQOO 9 Pro vs Galaxy A52s 5G – which one to choose?

Vivo iQOO 9 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G

Виво IQOO 9 Про
VS
Самсунг Галакси А52s 5G
Vivo iQOO 9 Pro
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.78-inch Vivo iQOO 9 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on January 5, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo iQOO 9 Pro
  • 92% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (940K versus 490K)
  • The rear camera has a 2.5x optical zoom
  • 28% higher pixel density (518 vs 405 PPI)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Delivers 25% higher peek brightness (991 against 795 nits)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
iQOO 9 Pro
vs
Galaxy A52s 5G

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.78 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 518 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 400 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1500 nits 800 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 84.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 138.1%
PWM - 231 Hz
Response time - 9 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
iQOO 9 Pro +25%
991 nits
Galaxy A52s 5G
795 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 164.8 mm (6.49 inches) 159.9 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) 75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 204 gramm (7.2 oz) 189 gramm (6.67 oz)
Waterproof Yes IP67
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black White, Black, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
iQOO 9 Pro +6%
89.6%
Galaxy A52s 5G
84.9%

Performance

Tests of Vivo iQOO 9 Pro and Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
Max. clock 3000 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Adreno 642L
GPU clock 818 MHz 490 MHz
FLOPS ~2236 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
iQOO 9 Pro +58%
1221
Galaxy A52s 5G
771
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
iQOO 9 Pro +32%
3688
Galaxy A52s 5G
2791
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
iQOO 9 Pro +92%
940312
Galaxy A52s 5G
490874
CPU 227364 153005
GPU 436649 153219
Memory 159015 72604
UX 152775 113850
Total score 940312 490874
3DMark Wild Life Performance
iQOO 9 Pro +289%
9582
Galaxy A52s 5G
2465
Stability 78% 98%
Graphics test 57 FPS 14 FPS
Graphics score 9582 2465
PCMark 3.0 score 11609 12016
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM Funtouch OS 12 One UI 4.1
OS size - 26 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4700 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 120 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 8 min) Yes (53% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:21 hr 1:28 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:09 hr 09:19 hr
Watching video 12:40 hr 15:35 hr
Gaming 05:13 hr 05:10 hr
Standby 90 hr 110 hr
General battery life
iQOO 9 Pro
29:38 hr
Galaxy A52s 5G +6%
31:30 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 9000 x 7000
Zoom Optical, 2.5x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 150° 123°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 16 MP + 50 MP) 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Sensor: 1/1.57", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 60 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3P9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 15 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced January 2022 August 2021
Release date January 2022 September 2021
SAR (head) - 0.88 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.84 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo iQOO 9 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. 10 Pro and iQOO 9 Pro
2. Galaxy S21 and Galaxy A52s 5G
3. Galaxy A71 and Galaxy A52s 5G
4. Galaxy S20 FE 5G and Galaxy A52s 5G
5. Galaxy S22 and Galaxy A52s 5G
6. Galaxy A52 5G and Galaxy A52s 5G

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish