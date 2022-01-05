Home > Smartphone comparison > iQOO 9 Pro vs Galaxy S21 FE 5G – which one to choose?

Vivo iQOO 9 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G

Виво IQOO 9 Про
VS
Самсунг Галакси С21 FE
Vivo iQOO 9 Pro
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.78-inch Vivo iQOO 9 Pro (with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on January 5, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 . On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo iQOO 9 Pro
  • 29% higher pixel density (518 vs 401 PPI)
  • Delivers 26% higher maximum brightness (1007 against 798 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Has a 0.38 inch larger screen size
  • 28% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (953K versus 743K)
  • 12% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1237 and 1108 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Weighs 27 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
iQOO 9 Pro
vs
Galaxy S21 FE 5G

Display

Type AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED
Size 6.78 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 518 ppi 401 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 89.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 97%
PWM - 247 Hz
Response time - 6 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
iQOO 9 Pro +26%
1007 nits
Galaxy S21 FE 5G
798 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 164.8 mm (6.49 inches) 155.7 mm (6.13 inches)
Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) 74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 204 gramm (7.2 oz) 177 gramm (6.24 oz)
Waterproof Yes IP68
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black White, Gray, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Vivo iQOO 9 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Max. clock 3000 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Adreno 660
GPU clock 818 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS - ~1720 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
iQOO 9 Pro +12%
1237
Galaxy S21 FE 5G
1108
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
iQOO 9 Pro +21%
3723
Galaxy S21 FE 5G
3075
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
iQOO 9 Pro +28%
953494
Galaxy S21 FE 5G
743471
CPU 227364 192462
GPU 436649 274124
Memory 159015 128894
UX 152775 146347
Total score 953494 743471
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 69%
Graphics test - 34 FPS
Graphics score - 5824
PCMark 3.0 score - 12934
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM Funtouch OS 12 One UI 4.0
OS size - 17.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4700 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 120 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 8 min) Yes (51% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:21 hr 1:15 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
iQOO 9 Pro +48%
15:20 hr
Galaxy S21 FE 5G
10:25 hr
Watching videos (Player)
iQOO 9 Pro
15:58 hr
Galaxy S21 FE 5G +5%
16:33 hr
Talk (3G)
iQOO 9 Pro
25:55 hr
Galaxy S21 FE 5G +22%
31:13 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 2.5x Optical, 3x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 150° 123°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 16 MP + 50 MP) 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Sensor: 1/1.57", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 60 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3P9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 76 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.5", Hynix Hi847 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 15 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/2.74"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 19
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced January 2022 January 2022
Release date January 2022 January 2022
SAR (head) - 0.95 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.48 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display and performance are more important to you, then choose the Vivo iQOO 9 Pro. But if the software, camera, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Vivo iQOO 9 Pro or Apple iPhone 13
2. Vivo iQOO 9 Pro or Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
3. Vivo iQOO 9 Pro or OnePlus 9RT
4. Vivo iQOO 9 Pro or OnePlus 10 Pro
5. Vivo iQOO 9 Pro or Vivo X70 Pro Plus
6. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G or Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
7. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G or Samsung Galaxy S21
8. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G or Apple iPhone 13 Pro
9. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G or Apple iPhone 12
10. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G or Google Pixel 6

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish