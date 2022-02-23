Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.62-inch Vivo iQOO 9 SE (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on February 23, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 13, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.