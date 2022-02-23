Home > Smartphone comparison > iQOO 9 SE vs 8 Pro – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.62-inch Vivo iQOO 9 SE (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on February 23, 2022, against the OnePlus 8 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and came out 23 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo iQOO 9 SE
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 1-year and 11-months newer
  • 25% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (843K versus 674K)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 3.0
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 888
  • 20% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1088 and 903 points
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 8 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • 29% higher pixel density (513 vs 398 PPI)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 30W
  • Thinner bezels – 5.9% more screen real estate
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
iQOO 9 SE
vs
8 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.62 inches 6.78 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3168 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 398 ppi 513 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 90.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.9%
PWM - 258 Hz
Response time - 7.5 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
iQOO 9 SE
863 nits
8 Pro +2%
884 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.2 mm (6.43 inches) 165.3 mm (6.51 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 74.4 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 199 gramm (7.02 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Gray, Blue Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
iQOO 9 SE
84.9%
8 Pro +7%
90.8%

Performance

Tests of Vivo iQOO 9 SE and OnePlus 8 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Adreno 650
GPU clock 840 MHz 587 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock - 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
iQOO 9 SE +20%
1088
8 Pro
903
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
iQOO 9 SE +2%
3417
8 Pro
3349
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
iQOO 9 SE +25%
843293
8 Pro
674685
CPU 211896 177065
GPU 325434 274995
Memory 146488 95224
UX 166732 128265
Total score 843293 674685
3DMark Wild Life Performance
iQOO 9 SE
n/a
8 Pro
3820
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 22 FPS
Graphics score - 3820
PCMark 3.0 score - 11758
AnTuTu 9 Android Rating (26th and 112th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM Funtouch 12 OxygenOS 12
OS size - 20 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4510 mAh
Charge power 66 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (30 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (91% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 23 min)
Full charging time 0:38 hr 0:55 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:15 hr 10:42 hr
Watching video 13:16 hr 13:39 hr
Gaming 05:02 hr 05:02 hr
Standby 117 hr 105 hr
General battery life
iQOO 9 SE +2%
31:44 hr
8 Pro
31:10 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 48 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX598 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX689 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of OnePlus 8 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.5
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
iQOO 9 SE
n/a
8 Pro
126
Video quality
iQOO 9 SE
n/a
8 Pro
103
Generic camera score
iQOO 9 SE
n/a
8 Pro
119

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
iQOO 9 SE
n/a
8 Pro
84.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2022 April 2020
Release date March 2022 April 2020
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance is more important to you, then choose the Vivo iQOO 9 SE. But if the software, battery life, connectivity, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the OnePlus 8 Pro.

