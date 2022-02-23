Home > Smartphone comparison > iQOO 9 SE vs OnePlus 9RT – which one to choose?

Vivo iQOO 9 SE vs OnePlus 9RT

Виво IQOO 9 SE
VS
Ванплас 9RT
Vivo iQOO 9 SE
OnePlus 9RT

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.62-inch Vivo iQOO 9 SE (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on February 23, 2022, against the OnePlus 9RT, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo iQOO 9 SE
  • 16% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1075 and 928 points
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 9RT
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 9% higher maximum brightness (1297 against 1191 nits)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
iQOO 9 SE
vs
OnePlus 9RT

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.62 inches 6.62 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 398 ppi 397 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 87.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
iQOO 9 SE
1191 nits
OnePlus 9RT +9%
1297 nits

Design and build

Height 163.2 mm (6.43 inches) 162.2 mm (6.39 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 74.6 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 198.5 gramm (7 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material - Metal
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Gray, Blue Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
iQOO 9 SE
84.9%
OnePlus 9RT +4%
87.9%

Performance

Tests of Vivo iQOO 9 SE and OnePlus 9RT in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Adreno 660
GPU clock 840 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock - 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
iQOO 9 SE +16%
1075
OnePlus 9RT
928
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
iQOO 9 SE +2%
3362
OnePlus 9RT
3303
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
iQOO 9 SE +1%
827379
OnePlus 9RT
822787
CPU 211616 212084
GPU 321141 326188
Memory 135362 128801
UX 165569 157852
Total score 827379 822787
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 66%
Graphics test - 35 FPS
Graphics score - 5860
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM Funtouch 12 OxygenOS 12

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 66 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (72% in 20 min) Yes (50% in 15 min)
Full charging time 0:34 hr 0:38 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 123°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX598 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2022 October 2021
Release date March 2022 October 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the OnePlus 9RT. It has a better software, connectivity, and sound.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Vivo iQOO 9 SE vs OnePlus 9 Pro
2. Vivo iQOO 9 SE vs Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G
3. Vivo iQOO 9 SE vs Vivo iQOO 9 Pro
4. OnePlus 9RT vs OnePlus 9 Pro
5. OnePlus 9RT vs Apple iPhone 13
6. OnePlus 9RT vs OnePlus 8T
7. OnePlus 9RT vs OnePlus 9
8. OnePlus 9RT vs Oppo Realme GT Neo 2

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish