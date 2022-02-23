Home > Smartphone comparison > iQOO 9 SE vs Nord 2 5G – which one to choose?

Vivo iQOO 9 SE vs OnePlus Nord 2 5G

Vivo iQOO 9 SE
OnePlus Nord 2 5G

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.62-inch Vivo iQOO 9 SE (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on February 23, 2022, against the OnePlus Nord 2 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo iQOO 9 SE
  • Delivers 88% higher maximum brightness (1191 against 632 nits)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • 24% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (827K versus 665K)
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • The phone is 7-months newer
  • 32% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1075 and 812 points
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord 2 5G
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
iQOO 9 SE
vs
Nord 2 5G

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.62 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 398 ppi 410 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 85.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 128.2%
PWM - 119 Hz
Response time - 8 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
iQOO 9 SE +88%
1191 nits
Nord 2 5G
632 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.2 mm (6.43 inches) 158.9 mm (6.26 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 189 gramm (6.67 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material - Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue Gray, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
iQOO 9 SE
84.9%
Nord 2 5G +1%
85.8%

Performance

Tests of Vivo iQOO 9 SE and OnePlus Nord 2 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G
Max. clock 2840 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Mali-G77 MC9
GPU clock 840 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6, 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
iQOO 9 SE +32%
1075
Nord 2 5G
812
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
iQOO 9 SE +21%
3362
Nord 2 5G
2769
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
iQOO 9 SE +24%
827379
Nord 2 5G
665632
CPU 211616 186770
GPU 321141 232801
Memory 135362 114516
UX 165569 131863
Total score 827379 665632
3DMark Wild Life Performance
iQOO 9 SE
n/a
Nord 2 5G
4171
Stability - 66%
Graphics test - 24 FPS
Graphics score - 4171
PCMark 3.0 score - 8505
AnTuTu Benchmark Rating (23rd and 98th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11
ROM Funtouch 12 OxygenOS 11.3
OS size - 14 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 66 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (72% in 20 min) Yes (98% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:34 hr 0:31 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
iQOO 9 SE
n/a
Nord 2 5G
16:24 hr
Watching videos (Player)
iQOO 9 SE
n/a
Nord 2 5G
16:02 hr
Talk (3G)
iQOO 9 SE
n/a
Nord 2 5G
24:55 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 119°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX598 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of OnePlus Nord 2 5G from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.5
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
iQOO 9 SE
n/a
Nord 2 5G
81.6 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced February 2022 July 2021
Release date March 2022 July 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Vivo iQOO 9 SE. But if the software, connectivity, and sound are more of a priority – go for the OnePlus Nord 2 5G.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
