Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.62-inch Vivo iQOO 9 SE (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on February 23, 2022, against the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 920. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo iQOO 9 SE
  • 67% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (843K versus 503K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Delivers 41% higher maximum brightness (863 against 610 nits)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2
  • 33% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1088 and 816 points
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
iQOO 9 SE
vs
Realme 9 Pro Plus

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.62 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 398 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 84.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 95.9%
PWM - 218 Hz
Response time - 9 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
iQOO 9 SE +41%
863 nits
Realme 9 Pro Plus
610 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.2 mm (6.43 inches) 160.2 mm (6.31 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 7.99 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 182 gramm (6.42 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
iQOO 9 SE +1%
84.9%
Realme 9 Pro Plus
84.2%

Performance

Tests of Vivo iQOO 9 SE and Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 MediaTek Dimensity 920
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache 4 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Mali-G68 MC4
GPU clock 840 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~684 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
iQOO 9 SE +47%
3417
Realme 9 Pro Plus
2319
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
iQOO 9 SE +67%
843293
Realme 9 Pro Plus
503952
CPU 211896 137857
GPU 325434 140090
Memory 146488 100175
UX 166732 127716
Total score 843293 503952
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 13 FPS
Graphics score - 2292
PCMark 3.0 score - 10740
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM Funtouch 12 Realme UI 3.0
OS size - 15 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 66 W 60 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (91% in 30 min) Yes (77% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:38 hr 0:49 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:15 hr 12:29 hr
Watching video 13:16 hr 14:47 hr
Gaming 05:02 hr 05:58 hr
Standby 117 hr 96 hr
General battery life
iQOO 9 SE
31:44 hr
Realme 9 Pro Plus +4%
33:03 hr
Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking (141st and 108th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 119°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX598 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4
Focal length - 27 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" 1/3.13"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced February 2022 February 2022
Release date March 2022 February 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display and performance are more important to you, then choose the Vivo iQOO 9 SE. But if the connectivity, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
