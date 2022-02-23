Vivo iQOO 9 vs Apple iPhone 14
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.56-inch Vivo iQOO 9 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus) that was released on February 23, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 14, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Vivo iQOO 9
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Comes with 1071 mAh larger battery capacity: 4350 vs 3279 mAh
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Has a 0.46 inch larger screen size
- Fingerprint scanner
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
- Has 2 SIM card slots
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14
- Shows 26% longer battery life (37:24 vs 29:41 hours)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Vivo
- Delivers 13% higher peak brightness (846 against 752 nits)
- 16% higher pixel density (460 vs 398 PPI)
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.56 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2376 pixels
|1170 x 2532 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.8:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|398 ppi
|460 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|750 nits
|800 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1200 nits
|1200 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Ceramic Shield
|Screen-to-body ratio
|87.5%
|86%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|-
|99.5%
|PWM
|-
|60 Hz
|Response time
|-
|12 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|159.1 mm (6.26 inches)
|146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
|Width
|75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
|71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
|Thickness
|8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|200 gramm (7.05 oz)
|172 gramm (6.07 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP52
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Gray
|White, Black, Blue, Red, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus
|Apple A15 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2995 MHz
|3230 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.995 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
|- 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.24 GHz: Avalanche
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 660
|Apple GPU
|GPU clock
|840 MHz
|1200 MHz
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|-
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
|CPU
|216591
|209437
|GPU
|324286
|333181
|Memory
|138188
|105776
|UX
|167760
|131735
|Total score
|851597
|783542
|Stability
|79%
|81%
|Graphics test
|58 FPS
|56 FPS
|Graphics score
|9715
|9517
|PCMark 3.0 score
|11767
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.1.1)
|ROM
|Funtouch 12
|-
|OS size
|-
|12 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4350 mAh
|3279 mAh
|Charge power
|120 W
|20 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 6 min)
|Yes (60% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:16 hr
|1:31 hr
|Web browsing
|11:02 hr
|13:45 hr
|Watching video
|12:23 hr
|15:45 hr
|Gaming
|04:53 hr
|05:25 hr
|Standby
|95 hr
|122 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 13 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX598 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.9 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Samsung ISOCELL S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Samsung ISOCELL S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 14 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|4032 x 3024
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/1.9
|Focal length
|-
|23 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|1/3.6"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|-
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2022
|September 2022
|Release date
|March 2022
|September 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 14 is definitely a better buy.
