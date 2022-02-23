Home > Smartphone comparison > iQOO 9 vs iPhone 14 – which one to choose?

Vivo iQOO 9 vs Apple iPhone 14

Виво IQOO 9
VS
Эпл Айфон 14
Vivo iQOO 9
Apple iPhone 14

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.56-inch Vivo iQOO 9 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus) that was released on February 23, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 14, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo iQOO 9
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 1071 mAh larger battery capacity: 4350 vs 3279 mAh
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Has a 0.46 inch larger screen size
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14
  • Shows 26% longer battery life (37:24 vs 29:41 hours)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Vivo
  • Delivers 13% higher peak brightness (846 against 752 nits)
  • 16% higher pixel density (460 vs 398 PPI)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
iQOO 9
vs
iPhone 14

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.56 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2376 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.8:9 19.5:9
PPI 398 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 750 nits 800 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits 1200 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 87.5% 86%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.5%
PWM - 60 Hz
Response time - 12 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
iQOO 9
752 nits
iPhone 14 +13%
846 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 159.1 mm (6.26 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz) 172 gramm (6.07 oz)
Waterproof IP52 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gray White, Black, Blue, Red, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
iQOO 9 +2%
87.5%
iPhone 14
86%

Performance

Tests of Vivo iQOO 9 and Apple iPhone 14 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus Apple A15 Bionic
Max. clock 2995 MHz 3230 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.995 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.24 GHz: Avalanche
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Apple GPU
GPU clock 840 MHz 1200 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
iQOO 9
1147
iPhone 14 +52%
1741
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
iQOO 9
3530
iPhone 14 +35%
4762
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
iQOO 9 +9%
851597
iPhone 14
783542
CPU 216591 209437
GPU 324286 333181
Memory 138188 105776
UX 167760 131735
Total score 851597 783542
3DMark Wild Life Performance
iQOO 9 +2%
9715
iPhone 14
9517
Stability 79% 81%
Graphics test 58 FPS 56 FPS
Graphics score 9715 9517
PCMark 3.0 score 11767 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.1.1)
ROM Funtouch 12 -
OS size - 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4350 mAh 3279 mAh
Charge power 120 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 6 min) Yes (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:16 hr 1:31 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:02 hr 13:45 hr
Watching video 12:23 hr 15:45 hr
Gaming 04:53 hr 05:25 hr
Standby 95 hr 122 hr
General battery life
iQOO 9
29:41 hr
iPhone 14 +26%
37:24 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4032 x 3024
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 13 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX598 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.9 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Samsung ISOCELL S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Samsung ISOCELL S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 14 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.5 f/1.9
Focal length - 23 mm
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
iQOO 9
n/a
iPhone 14
135
Video quality
iQOO 9
n/a
iPhone 14
146
Generic camera score
iQOO 9
n/a
iPhone 14
133

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
iQOO 9
n/a
iPhone 14
80.9 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2022 September 2022
Release date March 2022 September 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 14 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Apple iPhone 13 vs iPhone 14
2. Apple iPhone 13 Pro vs iPhone 14
3. Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max vs iPhone 14
4. Apple iPhone 14 Pro vs iPhone 14
5. Apple iPhone 12 vs iPhone 14
6. Google Pixel 6 vs Apple iPhone 14
7. Samsung Galaxy S22 vs Apple iPhone 14
8. Samsung Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon) vs Apple iPhone 14
9. Apple iPhone 14 Plus vs iPhone 14

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish