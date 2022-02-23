Vivo iQOO 9 vs OnePlus 10 Pro
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.56-inch Vivo iQOO 9 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus) that was released on February 23, 2022, against the OnePlus 10 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Vivo iQOO 9
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 10 Pro
- 32% higher pixel density (525 vs 398 PPI)
- The rear camera has a 3.3x optical zoom
- Supports wireless charging up to 50W
- Comes with 650 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4350 mAh
- 18% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (999K versus 843K)
- Delivers 9% higher maximum brightness (1297 against 1191 nits)
- More recent OS version: Android 12.1 versus 12
- Reverse charging feature
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Review
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.56 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2376 pixels
|1440 x 3216 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.8:9
|20:9
|PPI
|398 ppi
|525 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|87.5%
|90%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Design and build
|Height
|159.1 mm (6.26 inches)
|163 mm (6.42 inches)
|Width
|75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
|73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
|Thickness
|8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
|8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|200 gramm (7.05 oz)
|200.5 gramm (7.07 oz)
|Waterproof
|Yes
|-
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Gray
|Black, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
|Max. clock
|2995 MHz
|3000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.995 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 660
|Adreno 730
|GPU clock
|840 MHz
|818 MHz
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Channels
|2
|-
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
|CPU
|216591
|229138
|GPU
|324286
|438172
|Memory
|138188
|172155
|UX
|167760
|168167
|Total score
|843552
|999034
|Stability
|-
|65%
|Graphics test
|-
|57 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|9595
|PCMark 3.0 score
|-
|11078
AnTuTu Benchmark Android Phone Scores (19th and 5th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 12.1
|ROM
|Funtouch 12
|ColorOS 12.1
Battery
|Capacity
|4350 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|120 W
|80 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (50 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 8 min)
|Yes (50% in 8 min)
|Full charging time
|0:19 hr
|0:20 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Optical, 3.3x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 120FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|150°
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 13 MP)
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX598 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX789 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.2
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|1/2.74"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|-
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|-
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2022
|January 2022
|Release date
|March 2022
|January 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 10 Pro is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1