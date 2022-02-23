Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.56-inch Vivo iQOO 9 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus) that was released on February 23, 2022, against the OnePlus 10R, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.