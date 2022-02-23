Home > Smartphone comparison > iQOO 9 vs OnePlus 10R – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.56-inch Vivo iQOO 9 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus) that was released on February 23, 2022, against the OnePlus 10R, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo iQOO 9
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • 15% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1138 and 991 points
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 10R
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Comes with 650 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4350 mAh
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
iQOO 9
vs
OnePlus 10R

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.56 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2376 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.8:9 20:9
PPI 398 ppi 394 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 87.5% 87.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
iQOO 9
744 nits
OnePlus 10R
n/a

Design and build

Height 159.1 mm (6.26 inches) 163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) 75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz) 186 gramm (6.56 oz)
Waterproof IP52 -
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Gray Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
iQOO 9
87.5%
OnePlus 10R
87.6%

Performance

Tests of Vivo iQOO 9 and OnePlus 10R in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max
Max. clock 2995 MHz 2850 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.995 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Mali-G610 MC6
GPU clock 840 MHz -
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Channels 2 -
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
iQOO 9 +15%
1138
OnePlus 10R
991
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
iQOO 9
3487
OnePlus 10R +6%
3699
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
iQOO 9 +8%
845961
OnePlus 10R
785967
CPU 216591 187166
GPU 324286 313787
Memory 138188 139641
UX 167760 146237
Total score 845961 785967
AnTuTu Benchmark Ranking (25th and 53rd place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM Funtouch 12 OxygenOS 12.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4350 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 120 W 80 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 6 min) Yes (50% in 14 min)
Full charging time 0:16 hr 0:33 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:02 hr -
Watching video 12:23 hr -
Gaming 04:53 hr -
Standby 95 hr -
General battery life
iQOO 9
29:41 hr
OnePlus 10R
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8700 x 5800
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 13 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX598 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Samsung ISOCELL S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Samsung ISOCELL S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 15 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.4
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3.09"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 12
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2022 April 2022
Release date March 2022 May 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the camera and design are more important to you, then choose the Vivo iQOO 9. But if the software, battery life, connectivity, and sound are more of a priority – go for the OnePlus 10R.

