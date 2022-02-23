Home > Smartphone comparison > iQOO 9 vs Nord 2T – which one to choose?

Vivo iQOO 9 vs OnePlus Nord 2T

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.56-inch Vivo iQOO 9 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus) that was released on February 23, 2022, against the OnePlus Nord 2T, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1300 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo iQOO 9
  • Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Delivers 30% higher peek brightness (742 against 572 nits)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • 25% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (845K versus 677K)
  • 21% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1138 and 941 points
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord 2T
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
iQOO 9
89
Nord 2T
83
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
iQOO 9
88
Nord 2T
75
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
iQOO 9
75
Nord 2T
80
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
iQOO 9
74
Nord 2T
72
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
iQOO 9
79
Nord 2T
86
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
iQOO 9
80
Nord 2T
78

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
iQOO 9
vs
Nord 2T

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.56 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2376 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.8:9 20:9
PPI 398 ppi 410 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 750 nits 600 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 87.5% 85.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.3%
PWM - 193 Hz
Response time - 15 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
iQOO 9 +30%
742 nits
Nord 2T
572 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 159.1 mm (6.26 inches) 159.1 mm (6.26 inches)
Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof IP52 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Gray Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
iQOO 9 +2%
87.5%
Nord 2T
85.7%

Performance

Tests of Vivo iQOO 9 and OnePlus Nord 2T in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus MediaTek Dimensity 1300
Max. clock 2995 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.995 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Mali-G77 MC9
GPU clock 840 MHz -
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
iQOO 9 +21%
1138
Nord 2T
941
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
iQOO 9 +10%
3488
Nord 2T
3183
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
iQOO 9 +25%
845819
Nord 2T
677034
CPU 216591 182063
GPU 324286 244873
Memory 138188 119023
UX 167760 135566
Total score 845819 677034
3DMark Wild Life Performance
iQOO 9 +112%
9742
Nord 2T
4603
Stability 80% 64%
Graphics test 58 FPS 27 FPS
Graphics score 9742 4603
PCMark 3.0 score 13300 10074
AnTuTu 9 Android Ranking (37th and 122nd place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM Funtouch 12 OxygenOS 12.1
OS size - 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4350 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 120 W 80 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 6 min) Yes (50% in 14 min)
Full charging time 0:16 hr 0:36 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:02 hr -
Watching video 12:23 hr -
Gaming 04:53 hr -
Standby 95 hr -
General battery life
iQOO 9
29:41 hr
Nord 2T
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8700 x 5800
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 13 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX598 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Samsung ISOCELL S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Samsung ISOCELL S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.4
Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
iQOO 9
n/a
Nord 2T
87.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced February 2022 May 2022
Release date March 2022 May 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, and design are more important to you, then choose the Vivo iQOO 9. But if the software, battery life, connectivity, and sound are more of a priority – go for the OnePlus Nord 2T.

