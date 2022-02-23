Home > Smartphone comparison > iQOO 9 vs iQOO 11 – which one to choose?

Vivo iQOO 9 vs iQOO 11

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.56-inch Vivo iQOO 9 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus) that was released on February 23, 2022, against the Vivo iQOO 11, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo iQOO 11
  • Shows 36% longer battery life (40:25 vs 29:41 hours)
  • 52% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1290K versus 851K)
  • Delivers 57% higher peak brightness (1178 against 752 nits)
  • 30% higher pixel density (518 vs 398 PPI)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Comes with 650 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4350 mAh
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
iQOO 9
86
iQOO 11
99
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
iQOO 9
76
iQOO 11
97
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
iQOO 9
73
iQOO 11
89
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
iQOO 9
74
iQOO 11
76
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
iQOO 9
79
iQOO 11
87
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
iQOO 9
76
iQOO 11
86

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
iQOO 9
vs
iQOO 11

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.56 inches 6.78 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2376 pixels 1440 x 3200 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.8:9 20:9
PPI 398 ppi 518 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz
Max rated brightness 750 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits 1800 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 87.5% 87.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Peak brightness test (auto)
iQOO 9
752 nits
iQOO 11 +57%
1178 nits

Design and build

Height 159.1 mm (6.26 inches) 164.86 mm (6.49 inches)
Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) 77.07 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 8.72 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz) 205 gramm (7.23 oz)
Waterproof IP52 -
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gray White, Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
iQOO 9
87.5%
iQOO 11
87.3%

Performance

Tests of Vivo iQOO 9 and Vivo iQOO 11 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Max. clock 2995 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 4 + 3)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.995 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
L3 cache 4 MB 8 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Adreno 740
GPU clock 840 MHz -
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5X
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 4.0
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
iQOO 9
1147
iQOO 11 +29%
1485
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
iQOO 9
3530
iQOO 11 +36%
4806
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
iQOO 9
851597
iQOO 11 +52%
1290432
CPU 216591 -
GPU 324286 -
Memory 138188 -
UX 167760 -
Total score 851597 1290432
3DMark Wild Life Performance
iQOO 9
9715
iQOO 11
n/a
Stability 79% -
Graphics test 58 FPS -
Graphics score 9715 -
PCMark 3.0 score 11767 -
AnTuTu Android Ranking List (61st and 2nd place)
Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 13
ROM Funtouch 12 Funtouch OS 13

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4350 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 120 W 120 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 6 min) Yes (83% in 15 min)
Full charging time 0:16 hr 0:22 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:02 hr 15:37 hr
Watching video 12:23 hr 19:09 hr
Gaming 04:53 hr 05:05 hr
Standby 95 hr 114 hr
General battery life
iQOO 9
29:41 hr
iQOO 11 +36%
40:25 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 -
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 1920 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 13 MP) 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX598 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.57", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Samsung ISOCELL S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Samsung ISOCELL S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV08D10
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.5
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No -

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2022 December 2022
Release date March 2022 December 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo iQOO 11 is definitely a better buy.

