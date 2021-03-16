Home > Smartphone comparison > Neo 5 vs Honor 10X Lite – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.62-inch Vivo iQOO Neo 5 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G) that was released on March 16, 2021, against the Huawei Honor 10X Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710A and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo iQOO Neo 5
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Delivers 66% higher maximum brightness (692 against 418 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 870 5G
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's TFT LCD)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 3.4x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1009 and 300 points
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 10X Lite
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4400 mAh
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Neo 5
vs
Honor 10X Lite

Display

Type AMOLED TFT LCD
Size 6.62 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 398 ppi 394 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 84.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Max. Brightness
Neo 5 +66%
692 nits
Honor 10X Lite
418 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 165.7 mm (6.52 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 9.3 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 206 gramm (7.27 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Orange Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Neo 5 +1%
84.8%
Honor 10X Lite
84.3%

Performance

Tests of Vivo iQOO Neo 5 and Huawei Honor 10X Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G HiSilicon Kirin 710A
Max. clock 3200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A73
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Mali-G51
GPU clock 587 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~1267 GFLOPS ~83.2 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Neo 5 +236%
1009
Honor 10X Lite
300
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Neo 5 +157%
3320
Honor 10X Lite
1294
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Neo 5
n/a
Honor 10X Lite
134943
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Neo 5
n/a
Honor 10X Lite
169212

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10
ROM OriginOS Magic UI 3.1
OS size - 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4400 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 66 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 30 min) Yes (46% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:32 hr 1:47 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Neo 5
n/a
Honor 10X Lite
14:15 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Neo 5
n/a
Honor 10X Lite
15:51 hr
Talk (3G)
Neo 5
n/a
Honor 10X Lite
37:25 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX598 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2021 October 2020
Release date March 2021 November 2020
Launch price ~ 325 USD ~ 212 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo iQOO Neo 5 is definitely a better buy.

