Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.62-inch Vivo iQOO Neo 5 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G) that was released on March 16, 2021, against the Huawei Y8p, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710F and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.