Vivo iQOO Neo 5 vs OnePlus 7

VS
Vivo iQOO Neo 5
OnePlus 7

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.62-inch Vivo iQOO Neo 5 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G) that was released on March 16, 2021, against the OnePlus 7, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and came out 22 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo iQOO Neo 5
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 4400 vs 3700 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • The phone is 1-year and 10-months newer
  • Delivers 9% higher maximum brightness (692 against 632 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 3.0
  • 43% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1009 and 706 points
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 7
  • Stereo speakers
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.62 inches 6.41 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 398 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 85.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.7%
PWM - 200 Hz
Response time - 7 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Neo 5 +9%
692 nits
OnePlus 7
632 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 157.7 mm (6.21 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 182 gramm (6.42 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Orange Gray, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Neo 5
84.8%
OnePlus 7 +1%
85.5%

Performance

Tests of Vivo iQOO Neo 5 and OnePlus 7 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
Max. clock 3200 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
L3 cache 4 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 640
GPU clock 587 MHz 585 MHz
FLOPS ~1267 GFLOPS ~899 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Neo 5 +43%
1009
OnePlus 7
706
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Neo 5 +25%
3320
OnePlus 7
2648
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Neo 5
n/a
OnePlus 7
369534
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Neo 5
n/a
OnePlus 7
460219

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM OriginOS OxygenOS 10.0.5
OS size - 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4400 mAh 3700 mAh
Charge power 66 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 30 min) Yes, Warp Charge (48% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:32 hr 1:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Neo 5
n/a
OnePlus 7
13:45 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Neo 5
n/a
OnePlus 7
19:54 hr
Talk (3G)
Neo 5
n/a
OnePlus 7
25:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical
Flash Dual LED -
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion - 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP) 2 (48 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX598 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC5035 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 25 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 16
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Neo 5
n/a
OnePlus 7
85.6 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced March 2021 May 2019
Release date March 2021 June 2019
Launch price ~ 325 USD ~ 412 USD
SAR (head) - 1.166 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.382 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo iQOO Neo 5 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

